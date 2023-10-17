New Telegraph

October 17, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 17, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Injured Osimhen out…

Injured Osimhen out for 4 weeks

It has been confirmed that Nigerian Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, will spend four weeks in the treatment room due to a medium-grade lesion of the biceps femoris in his right thigh.
He sustained the injury while on international duty with the Super Eagles against Saudi Arabia. The club medics confirmed on Monday that an injury of this magnitude typically takes a player 4-6 weeks to fully heal.

This means that Osimhen will miss up to four games for Partnopei, and his absence will be felt by the under-pressure coach Rudi Garcia, as Osimhen has been in impressive form, scoring six goals in eight domestic league appearances, making him a key player in Garcia’s squad.

Napoli is set to play their next two matches away from the Diego Maradona Stadium, with domestic league fixtures against Verona and Union Berlin for their UEFA Champions League matchday 3 clash. Osimhen’s potential absence could pose a risk as Napoli looks to close the gap with AC Milan and Real Madrid in the Champions League Group C.

Read Previous

INEC’ll improve with off-season elections –Effanga
Read Next

Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 17