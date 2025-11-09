Injured Enzo Fernández Withdraws From Argentina Squad

Argentina and Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández has withdrawn from national team duty, citing a persistent knee problem that has troubled him over the past four months.

This development was announced by football journalist Fabrizio Romano in a post shared on his X handle on Saturday, November 8.

The statement quoted Enzo as saying, “I was just talking to the medical team because I’ve had a problem with my knee for the last four months.

“I will not be available with Argentina.”

The 25-year-old has been a key player in Argentina’s midfield, known for his composure, passing range, and defensive contributions.

His absence comes at a crucial time as the team prepares for upcoming international fixtures and friendly matches.

Fernández’s withdrawal raises questions about Argentina’s midfield options, as coach Lionel Scaloni now looks to adjust his squad and fill the gap left by the talented midfielder.

Enzo played a key role in Chelsea’s 3-0 win against Wolves on Saturday.