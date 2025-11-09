Injection Of Secular Styles Into Gospel Genre

Gospel music possesses a profound power to either connect believers with Christ or disconnect. Them in our contemporary world, a critical question arises: Has this sacred art form shifted from its core mission of winning souls for God’s Kingdom? ADEYEMI LAHANMI reports.

Christian music has long been an indispensable part of worship, a vital chord between the congregation and God. Its evolution spans centuries—from the medieval period through the Renaissance, Reformation, Baroque, and classical eras, down to the rise of gospel and the modern landscape.

Yet, through all this change, a pressing question emerges: does it still purely preach Christ, or has it been tweaked to fit a contemporary narrative? This debate is part of a larger conversation within Christendom, which has been grappling with issues like the rise of the prosperity gospel and the boom of technology in preaching.

The debate was recently ignited by popular gospel artiste Lanre Teriba, who publicly identified himself as a “Gospel Entertainer”—a term which has sparked widespread reaction and scrutiny over its validity within the sacred context.

Christian Music Redefined?

To understand the present, we must look to the past. In an era when the likes of Evang. Bola Are, Funmi Aragbaiye, the CAC Good Women Choir, Baba Ayewa, and Panam Percy Paul held sway.

Christian music was unequivocal in its mission: to preach Christ, thereby renewing hope, faith, and assurance in His salvation.

Their sound, characterized by deep musical compositions and the solemnity of Gregorian chants, defined the worship experience in orthodox churches and inspired a generation.

A video of Evang. Bola Are ministering to a massive crowd at the Late Reinhard Bonke’s open-air crusade in Ibadan years ago remains a powerful testament to this era. Their songs endure because they were laced with powerful messages of hope, faith, repentance, and salvation—the core message of Christ.

In contrast, a new generation of contemporary gospel artists, including Yinka Alaseyori, Bidemi Olaoba, Tope Alabi, and Mercy Chinwo, has redefined the genre. Through creative innovations in praise songs, they have commanded large followings, particularly among younger demographics. This evolution, however, has its critics.

Warning from a Veteran

Veteran gospel minister Dr. Panam Percy Paul recently cautioned that Christian music may have deviated from its core purpose of leading people to God. He specifically warned against the use of modern slang and mannerisms, which have become the norm among many gospel artists, stating that such elements “won’t move mountains.”

To delve deeper into this transition, we spoke with gospel artiste Dotun Adeyemi, popularly known as D.T. Sax. He provided insight, noting, “Christian music has evolved from the traditional hymnals to intense musical compositions. The initial idea with this creativity was to preach Christ using relatable sounds, but now it has brought a lot of disparity.”

He highlighted a common argument: that the focus has shifted from the spiritual message to performance. “It’s becoming more about who can sing better and move the crowd.”

Innovation vs. Motive

While acknowledging the value of innovation, Adeyemo stressed the importance of checking the motive behind it. “A ministry’s sole purpose is to win souls and not for entertainment.

So when the purpose shifts, it moves from edifying God to exhibition and entertainment.

This is the root of the current tension we are facing in the gospel music ministry.” On the enduring power of older hymns and songs, he agreed that they have stood the test of time precisely because they “carry deep and core messages.”

“Gospel Entertainer” Dilemma

Commenting on Lanre Teriba’s selfproclaimed title, Adeyemi highlighted the modern dilemma it represents. “There is nothing wrong with creative statements, but the core assignment of the gospel is ministry and not entertainment.”

He aligned with Dr. Panam Percy Paul’s view, observing that many music ministers now adopt “worldly antics, mannerisms, and sensual presentation styles that showcase the secular scenes, which puts the message of the gospel at risk.”

Glorifying God or Man?

Another modern trend drawing criticism is the practice of music ministers naming their pastors in praise songs. D.T. Sax said that while this might be an attempt to connect with their spiritual source, it is ultimately misguided.

He said, “I don’t think it is right because whatever you have to do in gospel ministry is to the glory of God and not man. The moment you start naming men in your songs to glorify them, it jeopardizes the essence of the gospel music and the core of the gospel.”

This sentiment is echoed by Mrs. Tobi Oyedele, who shared her perspective on the use of slang and mannerisms.

“The use of slang, mannerisms (Ajasa in Yoruba) is not biblical enough because when we look back to songs of old, they were full of power and got you connected to the Holy Spirit. There was no Ajasa (Ad lib) in the songs.” She expressed concern over the drift in the music ministry.

“Nowadays in praise songs, you hear music ministers adding different slang… You see, many gospel artistes today are not as holy as we think they are because if you’re singing God’s music, there should be an iota of respect for the calling.”

For Mrs. Oyedele, powerful Christian lyrics are penned under the guidance of the Holy Spirit, not in a beer parlour. “So when I listen to songs with slang and mannerisms, I just see the person trying to infuse the entertainment aspect into it. Mixing Christian songs with slang or mannerisms does not bring souls to God.”

On the issue of naming pastors in songs, her view has evolved with the times. “If it were a year ago, I would have said yes, but with many of our pastors today… are we sure that it is only God they are calling? Are we sure they don’t have something else attached to aid their ministry?” She clarified that she is not dismissing God’s work through them, but cited the skeletons often found in cupboards after a pastor’s demise.

“So, when I sing such songs? I correct myself and call on the Holy Spirit to help me, as I don’t want to call anybody’s name again, as I only trust myself.”

Lending his voice to the discussion, a preacher, Lekan Adetola, summed it up by stating that many gospel ministers now lace their songs with entertainment rather than focusing on bringing souls to Christ. He advised that “the church has a lot to do in changing this anomaly.”

On naming popular men of God in songs or prayers, he suggested it could be “a sign of laziness by people to believe in God for themselves.”

He warned that this unfortunately leads many to fall victim to dubious pastors, which has destroyed homes and lives.

There is a popular pastor on radio currently that will tell you to pay a certain amount for yourself and children so that he can pray for you.

Some of these so called men of God will fabricate testimonies and in turn get more donations and followers.

As Christian music continues to be redefined and evolve, the central tension remains—balancing relatable innovation with an unwavering commitment to its foundational mission: ministering the gospel of Christ.