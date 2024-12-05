Initiative Calls For Moral, Cultural Reawakening To Make Nigeria Great Again

Share

The Do-Right Awareness Initiative, a non-governmental organization founded on the pillars of integrity, justice, and courage, has emphasized the necessity of a moral and cultural reawakening to rebuild the country.

On December 3, 2024, the Do-Right Awareness Initiative hosted an engaging and thought-provoking webinar titled “Making Nigeria Great Again: Your Role, My Role, and Our Role”.

The event brought together thought leaders, professionals, and change-makers to inspire collective action towards national transformation.

The discussion featured prominent speakers, Kayode Okikiolu, celebrated Channels TV anchor, and Dele Badejo, former CEO of OES Energy

Services Limited shared powerful insights on the critical need for personal responsibility and moral integrity in addressing Nigeria’s challenges.

In her opening remarks, Adesua Adewole the host underscored the importance of self-reflection, asking participants, to underscore “What have you not done right in 2024?” This central question framed a discourse on accountability, collective responsibility, and actionable steps toward societal progress.

Mr Okikiolu highlighted the erosion of values, stating, “We’ve done wrong for so long that it has become the norm. Recalibrating what is right is essential for our national progress.”

He also urged young people to embrace innovation and develop practical solutions to Nigeria’s unique challenges. Drawing on his extensive media experience, he shared how individual actions, when aligned with moral courage, can ripple into broader societal changes.

In a similarly impassioned speech, Mr. Badejo, renowned for his steadfast principles during his decades-long career in the oil and gas industry, spoke about the enduring value of patriotism.

“You must really love Nigeria to do right,” he said. “Doing right is a sacrifice, but it is a choice

worth making for future generations.”

The webinar also addressed pressing questions from attendees, such as how students and citizens can contribute to Nigeria’s development. The speakers emphasized mentorship, accountability, and the creation of platforms like Do-Right clubs in schools to inculcate moral

values from a young age.

The initiative’s mission to “entrench uprightness in Nigeria” was echoed in the testimonials of participants, who left inspired to take meaningful action in their communities.

The Do-Right Awareness Initiative continues to mobilize like-minded Nigerians to champion integrity and social responsibility.

With initiatives such as school mentorship programs and community engagement projects, the organization is fostering a generation committed to doing right, no matter the challenges.

“The webinar serves as a reminder that greatness is achievable when citizens embrace their individual roles in nation-building. “Nobody’s coming to save us,” said Mr. Okikiolu, “but together, we can save ourselves.

