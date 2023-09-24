Initiate Resettlement Of Benue IDPs, Forget 1,000 Housing Units Plan – Archbishop Orkwar Tells FG

The Archbishop of the All Nations Evangelism Ministries (ANEM) in Benue State, Dr Yimam Orkwar on Sunday urged the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government to initiate a deliberate policy to resettle the over two million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of armed Fulani attacks in the state and jettison the plot to build 1,000 housing units in Benue and six other states of the federation.

The Federal Government has proposed the establishment of housing units also in Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Niger and Kebbi States as “a broad plan to cushion the effect of the lingering security crisis in the region”.

Addressing journalists at the end of the third quarter of the Synod of ANEM in Makurdi, Archbishop Orkwar, who is also the National President, of the Christian Association of Clergies in Nigeria said Benue State’s Anti Open Grazing Law validly promulgated by the state House of Assembly is still in operation and has sufficiently taken care of acquisition of land for ranching in the case of cattle owners.

He described the housing unit’s plan as disturbing.

He said, “The policy gives priority to the establishment of ranches in a state like Benue where victims of herdsmen attacks are still in the Internally Displaced Person camps who have not yet been restored to their ancestral homes.

“The federal government is called upon to reconsider the case of Benue and bear in mind that the Anti Open Grazing Law is in operation in the state has sufficiently taken care of the acquisition of land for ranching in case of cattle owners”.

The Archbishop views the opinion of the Fulani groups suggesting their interest in amicable settlement with communities in the state as not only deceitful but insincere and a calculated attempt to perpetrate evil in the land.

He lamented the untold hardship Nigerians are passing through as a result of the subsidy removal policy and urged the federal government to intensify efforts to cushion the effect of the harsh policy and make like more meaningful to the citizenry.