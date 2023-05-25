The 2010 World Cup winner and Barcelona legend has announced that he would leave his J-League club in July, midway through the ongoing J-League season.

The midfielder joined J-League club, Kobe in 2018 on a three-year deal and extended it by two years until January 2024.

However, he has struggled to get minutes in the League, making just three substitute appearances this season, which probably has forced him to take this call.

However, Iniesta will not end his playing career anytime soon and will seek a new club for his next challenge.

There have been reports which have linked him with a move to a Middle East club.

“I want to keep playing football.

I feel like I am capable of still playing.

But as this chapter closes, we’ll see what’s possible.

I want to finish my career on the pitch playing, and this is what I’m hoping to do.

I have to tell you the truth, I don’t know,” he told reporters.

“I was made to feel welcome here from the first day.

It’s a very emotional day after so many years.

I tried to give my best on and off the pitch.

I am very proud of that,” he added.

After dominating club world football with Barcelona and winning 30 trophies with the Spanish team, Iniesta moved to Japan where he won the Emperor’s Cup in 2019 and the Japanese Super Cup in 2020.

Iniesta will play his final match in Kobe colours against Consadole Sapporo at Noevir Stad dium on July 1.