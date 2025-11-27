Inibehe Effiong Petitions Senate, Wants Ochanya’s Death Probed

Human rights activist Inibehe Effiong has petitioned the Senate, demanding an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of 13-year-old girl Ochanya Ogbaje.

Ochanya, a pupil of Federal Government Girls College Gboko, Benue State, died on October 17, 2018, after the reported complications linked to prolonged sexual abuse allegedly by Andrew Ogbuja and his son Victor Ogbuja.

In the petition submitted during plenary yesterday on behalf of the Inibehe Effiong Chambers by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP Kogi Central), the petitioner alleged plans to “shield those responsible from accountability” by some influential individuals.

The lawyer demanded the arrest and prosecution of the suspects, adding that the Benue State Government should challenge Andrew Ogbuja’s acquittal of the case.

Ochanya, who lived with the Ogbuja family from age five, allegedly suffered repeated sexual abuse by both father and son, leading to severe health complications and her eventual death.

Effiong criticised the police for failing to re-arrest Victor after he absconded, and highlighted the state government’s refusal to appeal the High Court ruling that freed Andrew.