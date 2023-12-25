New Telegraph

December 25, 2023
Ini Edo Reveals Why She’s Single At 41

Finally, popular Nollywood actress, Ini Obong Edo has revealed why she chose to be unmarried.

The 41-year-old actress, however, said that she hasn’t found genuine love, which is why she is still unmarried.

The actress, Toke Makinwa, clarified that she is unable to be in a toxic relationship in a recent episode of her podcast.

“Not like I don’t see love. Loving somebody and being loved are two different things. You can love someone but you are not ready to be committed. Maybe this is why I’m still single: I can’t be in a toxic relationship.

“If you cannot give me that protective energy that allows me to respect you… I cannot be with a man that I don’t respect. If you cannot earn my respect, then we cannot be together. Because what’s the point?

“When it gets to the point when I start to disrespect you, that means you have brought yourself down to a point where I begin to talk back at you. Sometimes, it’s not even about having money.

“It’s about how you are able to love and manage situations and the people around you. Kindness!”

