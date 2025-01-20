Ini Edo Opens Up On Why She Opted For Surrogacy

Share

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo has opened up on her child’s paternity and why she opted for surrogacy instead of carrying her baby by herself.

Ini Edo made this known during the recent episode of Young Famous & African season 3 with her co-stars.

During the show, the actress was questioned about her marriage, the child’s paternity, and why she opted for surrogacy instead.

According to her, she had issues carrying pregnancies for long-term hence her decision to opt for surrogacy.

READ ALSO;

See the conversation below;

Nadia asked; “Are you married?”

She replied; “I’m not married,”

Nadia questioned; “Are you together with the dad?”

Ini said: “No I’m not,”

Nadia; “Is he still alive?”

Ini replied to Nadia; “Well, I don’t know,”

Nadia insisted; “Girl, is he dead or not? It’s a yes or no question,”

Ini explained; “He’s not dead. He doesn’t have anything to do with us. We’re just two people. Just me and my child.”

During her confessional, Ini said, “My journey is one that I have not really wanted to talk about because it’s personal.”

“I’m raising her alone,” Ini finally told her co-stars. “I went through surrogacy”.

She added: “There was no man in my life at the time and I wanted to have a child. There are different ways to go about that.”

“I don’t think surrogacy is something people just wake up and say that’s what they want to do,”

“I never thought I would be someone who had fertility issues. But I’ve had issues carrying pregnancies long-term.

“When it looked like it was not going to happen the way I wanted it to happen and I wasn’t getting younger, I said, ‘What are the options? What is available to me?’

“And then, this option came up, so I took it.”

“And I’m very happy with my decision,”

Ini also revealed that she had gone through IVF procedures to get pregnant and suffered six miscarriages before opting for surrogacy.

Watch video below;

Share

Please follow and like us: