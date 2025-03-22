Ini Edo Lays Father To Rest In Akwa Ibom

Share

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo on Friday finally laid her father to rest in Akwa Ibom following his passing a few weeks ago.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the actress took to her Instagram page two weeks ago to announce the passing of her father.

Announcing her father’s demise, Ini Edo said it was her hardest announcement.

According to her, she fondly remembered him as a great cheerleader and her first love.

Nollywood Actress, Idia Aisien Involved In Auto Crash Videos and photos from the funeral of the actress’s father have surfaced online where some actresses and actors were spotted at the event. The likes of Rita Dominic, Uche Jombo, Ruth Kadiri, Real Warri Pikin, Desmond Elliot, IK Ogbonna, and Mimi Yina aka Medlin Boss, among others were spotted at the event. Watch the video below;

