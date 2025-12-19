Ini Edo Defends ‘A Very Dirty Christmas’ After CAN’s Criticism

Popular Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Ini Edo, has responded to concerns raised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over the title and content of her new movie, A Very Dirty Christmas, insisting that the film was never intended to ridicule Christianity or the Christmas season.

In a media statement released on Thursday, Ini Edo said the movie was created to provoke thought, spark meaningful conversations and reflect the complexities of human experience, stressing that all legal and regulatory requirements were fully complied with before its release.

According to her, the film received the necessary approvals from relevant authorities, including the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) and the Nigerian Copyright Commission, noting that at no point was there an intention to demean, dishonour or misrepresent Christianity or values cherished by Nigerians.

READ ALSO:

Ini Edo, who described herself as a devout Christian, said her faith is deeply personal and continues to guide her life and creative choices. She stated that she would never knowingly associate herself with any work that undermines her religion or the essence of Christmas.

Explaining the title of the film, the actress said it is metaphorical and reflects the contrast between appearance and reality, joy and struggle, virtue and human imperfection, which are themes commonly explored in storytelling. She added that storytelling has always relied on contrast to encourage reflection rather than cause offence.

The actress expressed surprise that objections were only raised after the movie had already been released, despite the film being publicly promoted across multiple media platforms for some time with its title clearly visible.

She noted that early engagement would have allowed for constructive dialogue and better understanding.

Ini Edo acknowledged the concerns raised by CAN and reiterated her respect for the role of faith in Nigerian society, emphasizing that dialogue, understanding and mutual respect are essential at the intersection of faith, culture and creative expression.

She also invited Nigerians to watch the movie in cinemas across the country and judge it within its proper context, encouraging viewers to see the story and understand its message firsthand.