Nollywood actress and producer Ini Edo has appealed to film regulators and members of the public to allow her latest movie, “A Very Dirty Christmas”, to remain in cinemas, insisting that the film does not mock Christianity or undermine Christian values.

In an emotional video shared on her Instagram page on Sunday, Ini Edo urged critics to watch the movie before forming opinions, explaining that the backlash was driven by the film’s title rather than its storyline.

She, however, stressed that she was willing to take responsibility if the content was found to be offensive after viewing.

According to the actress, the title was never intended to disrespect the Christian faith or its beliefs. She explained that the film focuses on family dynamics, unresolved conflicts and hidden truths, rather than religion.

The actress maintained that there is nothing in the movie that demeans Christians or dishonours God.

READ ALSO:

She also expressed concern about the financial implications of withdrawing the film from cinemas, noting that it was only recently released nationwide and backed by investors.

With screenings ongoing in more than 70 cinemas across the country and extensive promotional efforts already carried out, she said pulling the movie would be devastating for everyone involved in the project.

Edo revealed that she had been asked to change the title of the film and said she was prepared to comply, but pleaded for time and understanding.

She emphasised that, as a Christian herself, she had no desire to offend the faith or create conflict with fellow believers. She also issued an apology to anyone who felt hurt by the title, reiterating that there was no harmful intention behind it.

The controversy followed concerns raised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), which described the film’s title as offensive and disrespectful to Christianity. In a statement signed by CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the organisation called on relevant authorities to review the movie.

In response, the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) confirmed that it had asked the producer to adjust the film’s title, citing the importance of public perception in film regulation.

The board added that it was acting within its mandate under the NFVCB Act, which allows films to be withdrawn from exhibition for further review if required in the public interest.

Despite the situation, Edo maintained that she would never deliberately insult her faith, describing herself as a committed Christian. She ended her appeal by asking for fairness and patience, urging authorities to allow audiences to see the film before any final decision is taken.