Nollywood actress Ini Edo has applauded fellow filmmakers Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham for their record-breaking achievements and continued impact on the growth of the Nigerian film industry.

In a post shared on her Instagram page on Tuesday, Ini Edo praised the duo for raising the bar in Nollywood through their dedication, strategic planning and strong marketing drive.

She noted that their approach to filmmaking and promotion reflects an exceptional level of commitment that sets them apart within the industry.

According to the actress, Akindele and Abraham have not only shattered box office records but have also expanded the possibilities of Nigerian cinema, earning her increased respect for their work ethic and professionalism.

Speaking further, Ini Edo spoke about her recent project, “A Very Dirty December”, explaining that she adopted a different creative and release strategy which required personal sacrifice.

She revealed that she gave up her holiday break to pursue the vision behind the film, describing the decision as ambitious but necessary.

Edo expressed pride in herself and the entire production team for their dedication and perseverance.

She specifically acknowledged the efforts of her cast and collaborators, noting that their collective commitment helped the project leave a mark despite the challenges involved.

She, however, urged people not to shy away from taking bold steps in pursuit of their goals, stressing that every attempt comes with lessons, adding that whether one succeeds or falls short, the experience is always valuable and worth the effort.