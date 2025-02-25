Ini Edo Announces Father’s Death

Share

On Monday, multi-award-winning Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, took to her social media page to announce the passing of her beloved father.

The actress who shared the heartbreaking news on her Instagram page described her father’s passing as her hardest social media announcement.

Ini Edo noted that she fondly remembered her father as a great cheerleader and her first love.

READ ALSO

Her post reads, “This post has been the hardest to make. I have lost my greatest cheerleader My Beloved Father, my first Love.

“The Heavens have gained an Angel..You will forever remain in my heart. Rest on King ”.

Share

Please follow and like us: