Ini Edo, Annie Idibia Clash On Reality Tv Show

Nollywood actresses, Ini Edo and Annie Idibia has gotten into an heated argument in the premiere of Young, Famous and African season 3 on Netflix.

This season’s Young, Famous and African promises to be a firestorm as the premiere of the reality show has triggered mixed reactions online already.

Some newcomers introduced in this year’s season include South African content creator Kefilwe Mabote, celebrated Nollywood actress Ini Edo, and entrepreneur Shakib Lutaaya join the star-studded cast, featuring Zari “The Boss Lady” Hassan, Swanky Jerry, Diamond Platnumz, Annie Idibia, Naked DJ, Kayleigh Schwark, Fantana, Luis Munana, and Nadia Nakai.

The drama between Ini Edo and Annie Idibia orchestrated from a “peace talk” organized by Annie with the help of Ini.

This peace talk was to settle issues with other members Annie had issues with in the previous season

However, the reason for their argument remains unclear as the peace talk resulted in chaos when tensions, grudges, and egos clashed head-on, with Annie in a heated argument as well as other casts.

The video also captured moment where her best friend, Swanky Jerry was also trying to calm her down to pacify the heated argument.

