Uvuru Ntu community in Ngor Okpala, Imo State, was long known for strong kinship bonds, respect for elders, and peaceful dispute resolution rooted in tradition.

Recent developments, however, indicate a disturbing shift as inheritance disagreements increasingly degenerate into violence, including machete attacks and alleged abductions.

An inheritance dispute reportedly led to the violent attack on Mr Benjamin Chigbu and the subsequent abduction of Mr Matthew Chigbu.

The incidents allegedly involved close relatives. The escalation from dialogue to criminal conduct has raised serious concerns within Uvuru Ntu and the wider Ngor Okpala community.

Traditionally, inheritance issues among the Igbo of Ngor Okpala were resolved by umunna, family heads, and elders, with violence regarded as a grave abomination. Any form of intra-family violence was believed to threaten communal stability and attract severe social sanctions.

The introduction of weapons, hired thugs, or abduction into inheritance disputes is alien to Igbo custom and reflects the erosion of traditional authority. Once violence occurs, such disputes cease to be private family matters and fall squarely within the ambit of criminal law.

Under Nigerian law, machete attacks amount to grievous bodily harm or attempted murder, while abduction remains a serious criminal offence. Threats and intimidation also violate constitutional rights to life, dignity, and personal liberty. No custom excuses these offences.

Labeling violent acts as “family issues” only shields perpetrators and emboldens further lawlessness. Weak investigation and delayed responses by authorities often encourage inheritance-related violence, leaving victims vulnerable and perpetrators confident.

In close-knit communities like Uvuru Ntu, unresolved violence can easily spark retaliation and widen into prolonged communal conflict.

Early intervention by security agencies is essential to prevent breakdown of law and order. The situation underscores renewed calls for law reform, including the establishment of State and Local Government police structures.

Local policing could strengthen early-warning mechanisms, protect victims, and regulate community mediation processes. Community elders must speak firmly against violence and refuse to legitimise bloodshed under the guise of inheritance disputes.

Youth must also resist being used as instruments of violence in conflicts that ultimately destroy families and communities.

Inheritance exists to preserve lineage, not to extinguish it. Uvuru Ntu now stands at a crossroads between wisdom and violence. If weapons replace dialogue, the cost will be measured not in land lost, but in lives and broken families.

This is the moment for families, elders, security agencies, and lawmakers to draw a clear line. Inheritance disputes in Uvuru Ntu and Ngor Okpala must never be resolved through violence.

Victor Okoye writes from Imo State