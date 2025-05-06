Inheritance: Absence Of Letter Of Administration Doesn’t Invalidate Children, Family’s Right Of Possession –Judge

Share

An Oyo State High Court in Ibadan has ruled that non-provision of a Letter of Administration by children and family of a deceased who died intestate does not invalidate their relationship with the deceased.

In the matter, an America returnee, Chief Olalekan Lagoke, died in October 2022 without a written will. Mrs Biola Ayinke Titilayo however filed a suit challenging the deceased’s children and family members’ locus standi for instituting the case against her, alleging that they have no right to lay claims to various properties owned y their late daddy because they did not present the Letter of Administration.

Justice Kabiru Olawoyin gave the ruling on a preliminary objection filed by Titilayo against Segun Lagoke and Olawuyi Lagoke, who stood in for other members of Lagoke family.

He declared that the four claimants are not busy body as alleged by the first defendant. The court emphasized that first and second claimants are junior brothers to the deceased and section 41 of the Estate Law of Oyo State allows the first and second claimants to sue in the properties of their late brothers since the children are minors.

Justice Olawoyin stated that the claimants had declared that late Olalekan Rafiu Lagoke only cohabitated with the first defendant when he returned from Lagos state to Ibadan and there was no child between them and therefore “referring to the claimants as busy body in this case is null and void”.

The Judge averred that the fact that the claimants did not present a Letter of Administration on the property of deceased before the court could prevent them from representing their family in protecting his property.

The properties include a duplex building at 4, Gbedu Street, Ikolaba Estate; a completed landed property at Kehinsi Village near Paara, New Airport area in Ona Ara Local Government; an uncompleted landed property situated at Ikolaba area and containing an area of 518.452 sq metres of land, and part and parcel of the estate of the late Chief Olalekan Rafiu Lagoke.

