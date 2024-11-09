INGRA Urges Ododo To Complete Ganaja Road In Kogi

Share

…commend govt. for Construction Zone 8- Kabba junction road

A Civil Society Organization, Initiative for Grassroot Advancement (INGRA), has urged Governor Usman Ahmed Ododo to take over and complete the Ganaja- Ajaokuta road in Kogi State.

The Executive Director of the Organisation, Hamza Aliyu, in a statement said, though the road is a federal road, linking the southern part of Nigeria, but the state government can take over the project and complete it for the safety of commuters and resident living around the area.

“As a matter of urgency and safety of mankind, we call on Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo to take over and complete the Ganaja road so that Lokoja citizens will finally feel the full effects of the ODODO MAGIC!

“We also urge the Government to as a matter of urgency follow up these remarkable achievements on roads by establishing a functional mass transit system in Lokoja the State Capital.

“It is sad that citizens are left at the mercy of Keke and okada operators who decide how and at what cost transport is in the State.”

“This is particularly true in these settlements. The absence of a road network and a proper mass transit system, further exacerbated the situation with its attendant consequences such as insecurity, high cost of transport, a bad health situation due to the tremendous dust that residents are exposed to during the harmattan season. and weak standard of living, thereby putting pressure on resources with the State Capital.”

“This is a major reason for the high cost of food and services in the State. It will also reduce the hardship brought about by the removal of the fuel Subsidy on the citizens.”

Aliyu however praised the state Governor for the completion of Zone 8-Kabba Junction road.

“The growth of Lokoja metropolis as a result of population and development has led to springing up of settlements on the outskirts of the State Capital.”

“This phenomenon is not perculier to State Capital as it is visible in other fast growing cities. Some of these settlements include the otokiti-shettima-zango area, crusher area and the Ganaja area.

“Many citizens of the State Capital reside in these areas but commute to work in Lokoja. The reasons for these include lower cost for housing.”

“The removal of Fuel Subsidy by the President Ahmed Tinubu Government on the 29th of May 2023 exposed the weak infrastructure and poor public sector service provision especially the movement of people, goods and services that is critical for development.”

According to him, several Governments have attempted to solve the Zone 8-kabba junction road to no avail until the Yahaya Adoza Bello administration began construction in 2023.

“However, there was fear on completion of the project as the administration tenure came to an end on January 29th 2024.”

“But the new administration of Alhaji Usman Ododo surprised everyone with the speed and dedication it has completed the project within 10 months of the administration.

“This has brought a huge relief to residents of the area and rejuvenated their belief in this administration.”

“We wish to commend His Excellency for this feat as it has far reaching implications economically and health wise on the area. This is what governance should feel,” the statement added.

He however called on citizens to always actively engage their government by paying their taxes and protecting public infrastructure.

