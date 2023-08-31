Infusing Life Into Manufacturing, Smes, Int’l Trade Relations Key To Growth

Recently, President Bola Tinubu appointed Dr. Doris Anite as the new Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment to oversee the country’s manufacturing sector and other industrial activities with early focus on priority areas. Taiwo Hassan writes

In fact, not much is known about the background of the new minister of industry, trade and investment as a private sector operator in the country’s business community. However, checks on her profile indicated that Dr. Anite is a certified medical doctor that later found her way into the banking sector, where she rose to prominence as a General Manager in Zenith Bank Plc.

Her achievements led her to become the youngest Commissioner of Finance in Imo State under Governor Hope Uzodinma. Anite boasts a rich academic and professional background and she is expected to bring fresh perspectives to address the challenges facing the country’s real sector via inclusive governance.

Manufacturing sector

There is no gainsaying that the entrance of the new minister into the livewire of the country’s economy is coming when the sector is facing challenges in all fronts. Specifically, the country’s manufacturing sector has been bedeviled with negative containments amidst harsh policies and stifling environment, which have hindered local manufacturers from attaining growth. Indeed, the country is yet to attain full industrialisation in spite of the government’s efforts to achieve this target. So, under Dr. Anite’s regime as the FMITI minister, all eyes will be on her to turnaround the country’s manufacturing sector’s fortunes.

AfCFTA

When a person is appointed as a minister of industry, trade and investment, he typically must have a significant role in shaping a country’s economic policies and fostering its business environment. However, as Nigeria prepares to commence full participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, the new minister’s versatile experience would be put to test to ensure that Nigeria achieved success in AfCFTA.

In order to achieve this, Anite’s exceptional interpersonal skills and relationships with the National Action Committee on Africa Continental Free Trade Area (NAC-AfCFTA) Secretariat and the business community operators will be crucial to ensuring that the country takes full advantage of the AfCFTA benefits. AfCFTA is the largest free trade area in the world when measured by the number of countries (55), comprising 8 Regional Economic Communities (RECs) that came together to sign the trade treaty.

The broad objective of AfCFTA is to create a single continental market with a population of about 1.3 billion people, and a combined GDP of approximately $3.4 trillion. So, Nigeria cannot be left out and all eyes will be on the new minister to make the ideal push on behalf of the country’s economy.

Nigeria’s investment climate

No doubt, the country’s macroeconomic management framework has continued to pose serious challenges to investors, both local and foreign, most especially in the country’s manufacturing sector. Based on this, the fragile macro- economic conditions have remain a major concern for the investing public as the troubling macroeconomic situation have manifested in all folds. However, the new minister is expected to play a critical role in the mitigation of adverse challenges being faced in the country’s investment climate.

Precisely, there are profound concerns around investment climate issues, including high infrastructure deficit, cargo clearing challenges, which has continued to worsen, high transactions cost at the ports, weak productivity in the real sector largely as a result of infrastructure conditions, regulatory challenges and policy inconsistency.

Besides, Nigeria has been experiencing weak and depreciating currency, high inflationary pressure, high and rising debt profile, exchange rate volatility, liquidity crisis in the foreign exchange market, increasing fiscal deficit, growing debt service burden, and the acceleration of money supply growth following the rising CBN financing of deficit.

Ajaokuta steel mill project

One of the main agenda for the new minister will be the coming on stream of the much talked-about completion of Ajaokuta Steel Complex Limited (ASCL) project and the revival of moribund Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON) in the country. Additionally, these two multi-billion naira projects are strategically positioned to galvanise the country’s steel sector, in a bid for Nigeria to attain the much desired industrialisation agenda and become a powerhouse for steel manufacturing.

Seriously, the completion of Ajaokuta Steel Complex Limited (ASCL) project and the revival of moribund Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON) in the country tops most organised private sector members’ priority because they believe it’s long overdue for the two projects to be up and running. Precisely, the OPS members pinpoint- ed that unless Nigeria revived her steel and aluminum sectors of the economy before it can be classified as an industrialised state because of the key role steel and aluminum play in global manufacturing sector.

However, eyes will be on Dr. Anite’s acumen to see that the two projects come to realisation under President Bola Tinubu’s administration. Most disturbing is the fact that Federal Government’s quest to complete the Ajaokuta steel mills project and the Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria have been frustrated in all fronts without meaningful development to show for it, despite the trillions of naira already spent and invested.

Textile industry

In fact, another top priority area for the new industry minister is the moribund textile industry. There is no gainsaying that the state of the country’s textile industry is worrisome in all ramifications. The country’s textile sector is a victim of the current harsh business climate, especially for the real sector, amidst key elements such as high energy cost, forex illiquidity, currency depreciation and weak domestic patronage.

Unfortunately, past administrations did not help matters in textile industry since they failed to promulgate laws to ensure uniforms of security agencies and other government institutions are produced from local textile fabrics. The restoration of the comatose textile industry rests on the oars of Dr. Anite as she settles down to work.

Auto industry

Indeed, policy summersaults by past administrations have not yielded positive outcome in the country’s quest for local auto plants. Ideally, investors in the auto assembly plants have been facing peculiar challenges in the country’s auto industry. Patronage of vehicles assembled in Nigeria would have a positive impact on the performance of these firms to boost their production.

However, with President Tinubu’s pronouncement on government’s intention to purchase 3,000 units of 20-seater CNG-fuelled buses nationwide, Anite’s eagle eyes will make sure these vehicles are bought from the local market to inspire the local car manufacturers.

International trade relations

Boosting the country’s trade relations with other countries will be key under the new minister as Nigeria strives to boost her international image in the eyes of the world. No doubt, the new minister can work to establish and maintain favorable trade relations with other countries, negotiating trade agreements that can boost exports and imports, while protecting domestic industries using the protectionism power to boost local market.

Investment destination hub

Under Anite’s watch as the new minister, the creation of a business-friendly environment and offering incentives to foreign firms eyeing Nigeria’s market will be key. As a minister, she can attract both local and foreign investments, stimulating innovation, infrastructure development, and job creation.

Regulation and Policy

Crafting and implementing policies and regulations that balance economic growth with consumer protection and environmental sustainability is a crucial aspect of Anite’s role as the minister of industry, trade and investment in this country. However, her striking the right balance can have lasting positive effects in leapfrogging the country’s business environment status.

SMEs growth

Supporting the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and the informal sector as the new FMI- TI minister will be crucial because stakeholders will be targeting the unlocking of SMEs potential and growth in the country’s economy. Already, President Tinubu had said: “Our administration recognises the importance of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and the informal sector as drivers of growth. We are going to energise this very important sector with N125 billion.

“Out of the sum, we will spend N50 billion on conditional grant to one million nano businesses between now and March 2024. Our target is to give N50,000 each to 1,300 nano business owners in each of the 774 local governments across the country.” Ultimately, this programme will further drive financial inclusion by onboarding beneficiaries into the formal banking system. In like manner, it will fund 100,000 MSMEs and start-ups with N75 billion.

Under this scheme, each enterprise promoter will be able to get between N500,000 to N1million at 9 percent interest per annum and a repayment period of 36 months. Under Anite, SMEs will be looking at the opportunities of government providing them them resources, training, and access to markets. So helping these enterprises thrive and contribute to the overall economy will be closely watched by key stakeholders.

Digital economy

In today’s world, fostering a digital economy is essential. The minister can lead initiatives to promote e-commerce, digital payments, and technology-driven solutions to enhance efficiency.

Job creation

Through policy interventions that support industry growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship, the new minister can contribute to job creation and skill development at a period the National Bureau of Statistics stated that Nigeria’s unemployment had dropped to 77 per cent.

Last line

Overall, the impact and prospects of the new minister’s role with her appointment will be far-reaching and apt as her decisions and actions can shape the country’s manufacturing sector, economic landscape, influence business strategies, and contribute to the well-being of the nation’s citizens.