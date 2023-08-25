Infrastructure: Telcos Face Fresh Crisis Over Stalled Expansion Amid Network Roll-out

No Cause For Alarm –NCC

Indications have emerged that Nigeria’s telecommunications sector is gradually facing imminent crisis following its inability to meet the needed speed for infrastructure expansion amid issuance of licences. Findings by New Telegraph revealed that several factors including inability to access foreign exchange at a more convenient rate have weighed on the industry operators’ desire to expand their facilities in order to avoid likely congestion or possible infrastructure collapse.

The fear by subscribers, though unfounded, stems from the current problem faced by the national electricity grid that has been collapsing due to overloading. Only recently, 25 new Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) were licensed to roll out mobile network services especially voice calls and SMS riding on the same infrastructure of the existing operators that not long go held the lever for the 5G network roll-out.

This, according to concerned subscribers, may further lower the quality of net- works in Nigeria, and continue to reduce value for customers. Recall that in June 2023, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) granted licences to 25 new companies to offer mobile telecommunications services under the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) framework. An MVNO is a company that does not own a mobile spectrum license but sells mobile services under its brand name, using the network of a licensed mobile operator.

The entry of MVNOs is anticipated to introduce competitive offerings in the telecommunications market, leading to reduced costs for calls and data services for subscribers. Prior to onboarding the MVNOs, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had issued 5G licence to successful bidders of the 3.5GHz spectrum. The successful network providers in this category are MTN, Airtel and Mafab Communication Limited, which was previously unknown in the industry.

Already, subscribers under the aegis of the ACTIS have continued to lament the poor services rolled out by the four major mobile network operators including MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9mobile. They have complained that they do not get value for their money as the telcos sometimes have downturns. Experts have blamed the poor services by the telcos on insufficient infrastructure.

Recall that the regulator, NCC, had said that the country needed about 80,000 base transceiver masts to be able to provide the effective capacity that is needed to have enhanced hitch-free networks. While urging the NCC to harp on bridging the infrastructure gaps in the industry before allowing the new MVNOs to roll out their services to forestall anticipated network connections, the National President of the Association of Telephone, Cable TV and Internet Subscribers of Nigeria (ATCIS), Hon. Sina Bilesanmi, raised the alarm that Nigerians could not continue to be served poor services with their hard-earned money.

However, a source from the NCC explained to New Tele- graph that the newly licensed MVNOs could roll out services seamlessly on the infrastructure of the big operators.