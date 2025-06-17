Infrastructure Master Plan’ll Raise Nigeria’s Infrastructure Stock — Tinubu

Share

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed that the full implementation of Nigeria’s National Integrated Infrastructure Master Plan (2020–2043) will raise the country’s infrastructure stock from its current 35 percent of GDP to at least 70 percent by 2043.

However, the president emphasized that neither plans nor policies alone can build roads or generate electricity.

“These goals require collective action,” he said, reaffirming that this remains a central priority of his administration.

Tinubu made the remarks on Tuesday in Abuja at the 2025 Nigeria Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Summit, organized by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC). The event was held at the State House Banquet Hall. The president was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Themed “Unlocking Nigeria’s Potential: The Role of Public-Private Partnerships in Delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda,” the summit brought together top government officials and private sector leaders to discuss innovative infrastructure financing strategies.

President Tinubu highlighted the critical role of PPPs in infrastructure development, affirming his administration’s unwavering commitment to collaborating with the private sector to deliver urgently needed infrastructure.

“The old model of public-only infrastructure funding is no longer sustainable. Our national aspirations far exceed what public budgets alone can deliver. That is why we must innovate and work together,” he said.

“We’re not looking for investors to carry burdens. We’re offering opportunities to create value. We seek long-term partners ready to help us bridge our infrastructure gap with purpose and precision.”

Reflecting on his administration’s journey so far, Tinubu noted:

“When we took office over two years ago, we recognized that a functional relationship between the public and private sectors would be key to transformation. We have since strengthened the ICRC, enhanced its regulatory and de-risking capacities, and are determined to deliver infrastructure that is both sustainable and inclusive.”

He urged private sector partners to go beyond capital provision.

“Nigeria offers scale, demand, and returns like no other African market. But we need more than investment—we need innovation, efficiency, and integrity. I urge you to look beyond the risks and recognize the immense opportunity to shape a rising nation,” Tinubu said.

He added that economic reforms implemented by his government have laid a stable foundation for transformation.

“From removing unsustainable subsidies, liberalizing the forex regime, to optimizing government revenues, we have acted boldly and responsibly. We are streamlining bureaucratic bottlenecks, increasing transparency, and aligning our processes with global standards and investor expectations.”

He concluded by affirming a clear directive:

“The projects that emerge from this summit must not gather dust. We will fast-track approvals, ensure inter-agency coordination, and prioritize swift execution. What matters to the average Nigerian is not promises, but power in their homes, roads to their farms, clean water, modern hospitals, and quality schools. We must build. We must deliver. And we must do it together.”

Also speaking at the summit, the Regional Director for Central Africa & Anglophone West Africa at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Ms. Dahlia Khalifa, reaffirmed the institution’s support for Nigeria’s PPP initiative. She disclosed that the IFC committed $5 billion to Nigeria in 2024 through investments and financing.

She cited key deals such as a $1.3 billion bond for IHS Towers and another $1.3 billion investment in Eleme Fertilizer, stressing that such engagements will continue.

“At IFC, we believe well-structured PPPs are more than financing tools—they’re catalysts for change. They unlock innovation, enhance efficiency, and improve public service delivery,” she said.

She noted that successful PPPs depend on proper risk allocation and performance-based rewards.

“Done right, PPPs inject capital, upgrade infrastructure, and free up public funds for critical sectors like education and healthcare. Nigeria must continue to strengthen its regulatory and institutional framework to attract private capital,” Khalifa said.

She praised the ICRC’s efforts in updating PPP guidelines and publishing a transparent project pipeline on its website. However, she urged the government to further reduce red tape, speed up timelines, and increase competition to improve overall project outcomes.

“Investors follow predictability. They invest where contracts are enforceable and disputes are resolved quickly and fairly. Nigeria must embed transparency, efficiency, and investor-friendly policies across the project cycle,” she emphasized.

In his welcome address, Director-General/CEO of the ICRC, Dr. Jobson Oseodion, reassured both local and international investors that Nigeria is open for business—and ready for robust partnerships.

“With over 200 million people, a growing middle class, rich natural endowments, and an infrastructure gap of over $2.3 trillion, the case for PPPs in Nigeria is not just compelling—it is urgent,” he said.

Dr. Oseodion added that the ICRC is committed to ensuring every PPP transaction is legally sound, economically viable, and socially impactful.

“We align regulation with facilitation, and compliance with collaboration. The Commission stands ready to walk the journey with all partners—from project conceptualization to financial close and beyond,” he concluded.

