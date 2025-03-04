Infrastructure Key To Developing Nigeria’s Gas Resources – Shell

Share

Shell has called for the development of infrastructure to promote the growth of domestic gas and monetisation of the resource.

The Director of Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG), Ralph Gbobo, spoke at a panel session at the concluded Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by SPDC’s Media Relations Manager, Gladys Afam-Anadu, Gbobo said: “The infrastructure will support the delivery of gas from producers to consumers in an efficient way that is also transparent and cost-effective.”

He described infrastructure as the bedrock of a thriving gas industry, citing the Escravos-Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS), which feeds the domestic gas market, as an example.

He said: “If we can fully implement our regulations, a key one being the Network Code and maintain a stable Network where investors can get their returns, I can guarantee that we will see more players come into this space.

“SNG, which was established in 1988, has led the way in the provision of gas infrastructure in Nigeria, building gas distribution systems in Rivers, Abia and Ogun states through which it delivers gas to over 140 domestic, industrial and commercial customers.

“Last year, the company signed an agreement with the Oyo State Government to build a gas distribution infrastructure with the intention of delivering gas to businesses in the state and beyond,” the statement said.

Ralph explained: “Our experience at SNG shows that the task of expanding the Nigerian domestic gas market is a collective responsibility and not to be done by just a few players. It requires inputs from the regulatory, upstream, midstream and downstream sectors.

“The key to unlocking all these inputs is driving and implementing the right polices. The implementation of clear policies and incentives allows for more investors to come into the domestic gas market, be it in terms of gas production or infrastructural development. Investors need to be assured of a stable regulatory and fiscal market where their investments are guaranteed.”

He added: “Shell Companies in Nigeria have invested across the entire value chain of gas — Upstream, Midstream and Downstream having understood the potential of the commodity to accelerate industrial and economic growth in Nigeria.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

