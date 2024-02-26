Infrastructure: Ijesa Indigenes In US Float N1bn Projects For Homeland

Indigenes under the banner of the National Council of Egbe Omo Obokun of Ijesaland (NCEOOINA) have earmarked the sum of 1 billion Naira to execute infrastructure projects in three townships within Ijesaland.

According to the plan of action made available to newsmen recently by the leadership of the NCEOOINA, the benefiting townships within Ijesaland include, Ilesa, Imesi-Ile and Erin-Ijesa, all in Osun State.

A statement signed by the facilitators, Arc. Rotimi Fafowora the current chairman of the organisation, Mr. Rotimi Oshungbohun and Chief Florence Funmilola Folami-Adeoye highlighted the projects to include the construction of amusement parks, golf course and zip lines.

“We have concluded necessary arrangements to raise funds for the projects at the convention of the organisation later in the year in Los Angeles. What we are planning to do is to enhance the economic development of our homeland, through infrastructure development,” says Fafowora.

Fafowora said the fundraising plan has been approved by members of the council for execution during the national convention of the groups slated for between 31st August and 1st of September this year in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Giving a breakdown of the projects in the statement, Fafowora stated that the fund will be used to construct mini amusement parks in three towns while a golf course will be built in Ilesa town.

He said other components of the economic interventions from the council would be to put in place necessary infrastructure that would assist and facilitate touristic assets of the Ijesa people in Olumirin Water Falls.

“In Erin-Ijesa we are hoping to put in place a zip line that would ensure that tourists who visit the waterfall have the opportunity to explore the 7 mountain tops to view the scenery. We also hope to put an amusement park there for visitors to further explore the environment to the fullest,” he said.

He added that each of the parks would sit on 5 acres of land and that it would also be complemented by outdoor and indoor game facilities for the pleasure of visitors and other patrons from far and wide.

Some of the gaming facilities to be provided include swings and mini-rides, inflatable balloons for kids and the swimming pool as well as other complementary items such as the functional toilets and other conveniences.

“These projects have been carefully selected by the council to enhance the touristic and economic development of our homeland with a view to attracting sons and daughters as well as friends of Ijesaland,” Fafowora said.

Funding for the project will be by kind donations from members, sons and daughters of Ijeshaland and kind-hearted friends and lovers of Ijeshas and that of the four categories of donations have been put in place to suit various amounts of donations.