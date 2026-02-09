Infrastructure: FG Moves To Assess Over $3.5bn Seaport Investments

The House of Representatives has resolved to appraise the performance of concessionaires operating at the seaport terminals, and related shipping activities as investments grew to $3.5 billion in the last 19 years.

To this end, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has inaugurated an ad hoc committee to investigate and appraise the performance of concessionaires at the seaport terminals, and related shipping activities between 2006 and 2025.

Some of the port concessionares are APMT Terminals Apapa with an investment of $440 million on infrastructure and equipment between 2006 and 2023, Lekki Deep Seaport, $1.5 billion; APMT-WACT, $115 million at Onne Port; Tincan Island Container terminal (TICT), $225 million as at 2024; Port and Cargo Handling Services (PCHS), $20 million invest on cranes and equipment; Josepdam Port Services, $55 million among others.

However at the inauguration of the ad hoc committee, the speaker said that the exercise was rooted in the House’s constitutional responsibility to conduct oversight and safeguard national interest.

The speaker, represented by Rep. Loari Kwamoti (PDP-Adamawa), explained that the decision to concession Nigeria’s airports and seaports was aimed at improving efficiency, attracting private sector investments and modernising infrastructure, noting that it was also to enhance service delivery and boost government revenue.

According to him, “nearly two decades after the commencement of these concession arrangements, it is both timely and imperative for the legislature, as representatives of the Nigerian people, to undertake a comprehensive review of their outcomes.

For the avoidance of doubt, this exercise is not an attempt to undermine legitimate private sector participation, it is rather an expression of the House’s constitutional mandate to conduct oversight, ensure account ability and safeguard national interest.

“Nigerians deserve to know whether these concessions have delivered value for money, complied with contractual obligations, enhanced national competitiveness, protected public assets and contributed meaningfully to economic growth, employment and revenue generation.”

He noted that the scope of the committee covers an examination of the terms and conditions of concession agreements entered into from 2006 to 2025, stressing that part of the committee’s mandate was to carry out an assessment of revenue flows, remittances and other financial benefits accruing to the Federal Government and its agencies.

He added that the committee was expected to carry out a review of compliance with contractual, regulatory and safety obligations by the concessionaires and an appraisal of infrastructure development, operational efficiency, service quality and labour issues.

Also, he said that the committee was mandated to identify challenges, gaps and systemic weaknesses within the concession framework and the formulation of clear, practicable recommendations to improve policy, legislation and future concession arrangements.

Tajudeen expressed the House’s enormous confidence in the integrity, competence and sense of patriotism in the committee, urging the members to carry out the assignment with objectivity, professionalism and transparency, guided solely by facts, documents and the overriding national interest.

The speaker stressed that the committee’s work must reflect fairness to all stakeholders, while remaining firm in the defence of public assets and public trust. The Chairman of the ad hoc committee, Rep. Akinlayo Kolawole said that the committee understood the weight of the responsibility before it.

Akinlayo said that the committee was determined to leave behind a legacy of stronger infrastructure, good governance, improved service delivery, enhanced investor discipline and restore public confidence in Nigeria’s concession programmes.

He called on members of the committee and all stakeholders to approach the mandate with the highest sense of duty, professionalism and commitment to national interest.

Akinlayo said: “I am confident that through rigorous oversight, robust evidence-based analysis and constructive engagement, this committee will deliver recommendations that will strengthen the efficiency, transparency and economic impact of Nigeria’s port and terminal operations for the benefit of all Nigerian.”