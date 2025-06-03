Infrastructure Devt: We’ve Paid Off N98.8bn Debt In 15 Months –Kogi Govt

Share

The Kogi State Government says a total debt of N98.8 billion has been liquidated since coming into office 15 months ago.

This was disclosed yesterday by the state’s Commissioner for finance and economic planning, Asiwaju Ashiru Idris, while briefing journalists after the Exco meeting held at council chambers, Government House, Lokoja.

The commissioner explained that the debts so far paid off include those dated as far back as the regime of Idris and N50 billion bailout funds granted to the administration of Captain Idris Wada.

Ashiru said: “So far, this administration under the leadership of Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, has liquidated a total of N98.8 billion inherited from the previous administration of Alhaji Ibrahim Idris and the N50 billion salary bailout granted captain Idris Wada administration.”

The commissioner said this feat was achieved due to the significant increase in the internally generated revenue. He said: “This in turn was made possible through the proactive efforts of the Chief Servant of our dear state, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, who has given the agency, Kogi state Inland Revenue generation Agency charged with the responsibility of enhancing the state revenue a mandate to boost the states revenue.”

Earlier, the state Commissioner for information, Kingsley Fanwo, had outlined significant achievement in terms infrastructural development including the construction of perimeter fencing around the state-owned Confluence State University of Science and Technology, CUSTECH, Osara following the security breach experienced on the campus last year.

