Infrastructure Devt In FCT Reflects Good Leadership — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has described the ongoing infrastructure development in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as a compelling showcase of effective leadership and a demonstration of his administration’s commitment to national transformation.

Speaking through Vice President Kashim Shettima on Tuesday in Abuja, the President made this remark during the official inauguration of the newly constructed Connector Road CN-8—named Asuquo Okon—and other adjoining roads in the Dakibiyu District.

The newly completed roads link Arterial Road N-5, popularly known as Obafemi Awolowo Way in Jabi District, to Arterial Road N-1, the Olusegun Obasanjo Way in Dakibiyu. These routes are considered critical, as they provide access to the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, currently under construction.

“Infrastructure, after all, is not just about concrete and steel. It is the most persuasive advertisement of leadership, of order, and of vision,” Tinubu stated.

He emphasized that the provision of quality infrastructure is not only a fulfillment of his administration’s covenant with the Nigerian people, but also a tangible commitment to equitable development across the country.

“This is Renewed Hope poured into concrete and paved across kilometers,” he said. “Our vision for Abuja is not limited to its glittering center. We are equally committed to its outskirts, its margins, its hidden corners—where dreams often struggle to break.”

The President noted that the benefits of the newly inaugurated roads would be both immediate and long-lasting. He explained that the development would ease traffic congestion, boost local economies, improve access to education and healthcare, and enhance general quality of life.

“Communities will flourish, shops will open, markets will thrive, children will return to school faster, and emergency services will arrive quicker,” he said. “This is what we mean when we speak of Renewed Hope—not lofty rhetoric, but practical impact. Not policy for the sake of politics, but policy translated into progress.”

President Tinubu affirmed that every road constructed, every bridge completed, and every community connected is a deliberate step toward building a more inclusive and equitable Nigeria.