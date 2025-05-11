Infrastructure Devt: ICA Sets Agenda For Tinubu

Share

The Igbo Community Association (ICA) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has called on President Bola Tinubu to leverage the strategic location of the River Niger in the South East by constructing a modern seaport in the region to serve as a commercial epicenter for Nigeria.

ICA said it aligns with the recent appeal by Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, urging the Federal Government to invest in seaport and railway infrastructure in the South East.

The group noted that the region has suffered long-standing marginalisation in national infrastructure development.

Soludo, during President Tinubu’s recent state visit to Anambra, had called for an end to the “structured developmental gap that has long marginalised the South East,” adding that “a seaport in Onitsha, coupled with robust rail connectivity, will transform our region into a hub of commerce and opportunity.”

In a statement issued in Abuja, ICA President General, Engr. Ikenna Ellis-Ezenekwe, urged the Federal Government to approve feasibility studies for the construction of a modern seaport in Onitsha.

He also advocated for the rehabilitation and expansion of existing railway corridors, particularly the Eastern Line linking Onitsha, Enugu, Owerri, and Port Harcourt.

According to Ezenekwe, such projects would foster intra-regional mobility, attract private sector investment, and integrate the South East more fully into Nigeria’s national infrastructure framework.

“This proposal, which promises to enhance economic growth, facilitate regional trade, and integrate the South East more fully into the national infrastructure network, is both timely and imperative,” he stated.

The ICA leader also called on the Federal Government to ensure equitable allocation of infrastructure projects to the South East in the 2026 national budget, stating that this would address developmental disparities and promote national cohesion.

“Such actions will not only correct the long-standing imbalance in national development but also catalyze job creation, stimulate local industries, and deepen national unity through improved connectivity,” he added.

