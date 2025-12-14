Infrastructure Devt Central To My Govt , Says Aiyedatiwa

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has said that infrastructure development is central to the administration’s strategy, noting that roads to industrial zones are being dualised and modernisation projects are ongoing in many parts of the state.

Governor Aiyedatiwa said this on Friday while addressing All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders at the final expanded quarterly meeting for 2025 at the International Culture and Event Centre, The Dome, in Akure.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, the governor explained that the license, initially secured from the Federal Government during his tenure as deputy governor, faced delays due to a naming error in the original business case.

Highlighting social achievements, Aiyedatiwa noted that 412 primary healthcare centres have been completed or nearing completion, ambulances provided to all local governments, and doctors’ welfare prioritised.

“Security remains a key focus, with 512 personnel deployed across the state, supported by command-and-control centres.

Traditional rulers have been prioritised with enhanced salaries and mobility to strengthen grassroots oversight,” he said. Aiyedatiwa urged party unity, stressing that personal ambitions should not divide the APC. Recalling his governorship primary, he said, “Even if your aspirant does not secure a ticket, it should not divide the party.

Eight of 15 aspirants supported me immediately, and the others eventually joined. That is the way it should be.” He also called for unity ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Linking state progress to national reforms, the Governor said improved fiscal policies have allowed Ondo to invest in infrastructure, security, and industrial projects while reducing debt.

“We have started with infrastructure and security to attract investors. Once the port, refinery, and petrochemical plants are operational, we can access further funding to support mega projects,” he explained.

Governor Aiyedatiwa announced that February 2026 will mark the first anniversary of the elected administration and will feature an investment summit to showcase industrial opportunities to global investors.

He affirmed inclusive development, noting that all local governments will benefit from these projects, with the Native Lookout hosting assets to transform the state’s fortunes.

The South-West APC Vice Chairman, Hon. Isaac Kekemeke, praised the governor for his humility and inclusive leadership.