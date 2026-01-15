Infrastructure Dev’t: ADUSTECH Renovates Students’ Hostels

The Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology (ADUSTECH), Wudil, Kano State, has renovated its student hostels and upgraded its healthcare facilities as part of efforts to improve academic standards and campus life.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Tukur Musa Yakasai, disclosed this during an inspection tour of key facilities in the institution on Wednesday.

Yakasai stated that the renovation of the female hostels was completed last year through direct labour coordinated by the Dean of Students Affairs, a strategy he said was also applied in the renovation of the male hostels.

According to him, the hostel renovation exercise was funded through modest contributions received from students, stressing that the university management ensured the judicious use of the funds to deliver tangible improvements in students’ living conditions.

He also disclosed that the university’s healthcare facility had been significantly upgraded to the status of a General Hospital.

The vice-chancellor said a renowned consultant had been appointed to oversee the affairs of the health facility, with a view to providing improved and efficient medical services to students, staff, and the entire university community.

He noted that ADUSTECH courses, which are science- and technology-based, remain among the most affordable in Nigeria, reaffirming the institution’s commitment to accessible and quality education.

On extracurricular achievements, Prof. Yakasai said the university had recorded appreciable successes in sporting activities.

He disclosed that ADUSTECH participated in the Nigerian University Staff Games, winning several medals, while its students also competed in the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) events and won medals—an achievement he described as a boost to the university’s image and integrity.

Also speaking during the tour, the Pro-Chancellor of the university, Justice Abdu Aboki (Rtd.), who led the inspection team, commended the university management and the Deanery Department for adopting the direct labour initiative in renovating the hostels.

Justice Aboki said the upgrading of facilities would create a more conducive learning environment and contribute to the attainment of quality academic standards in the institution.

The inspection tour covered the renovated female and male hostels, the upgraded healthcare facility, and other key infrastructure within the university.