Infrastructure Deficit Inhibiting Optimization Of Nigeria’s 209.26trn Cubic Feet Gas

Infrastructure deficit is one of the limiting factors to the optimization of Nigeria’s 209.26 trillion cubic feet (TCF) gas reserves, Mr. Abel Nsa, Senior Technical Adviser to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Dr Ekperikpe Ekpo, has said.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, he said that funding was another challenging factor but noted that currently the federal government has put mechanisms in place to address some of the challenges.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), recently announced that Nigeria’s current proven natural gas reserves stand at 209.26 trillion TCF.

Nsa said: “209.26 trillion shares of gas is a lot. Some of this gas is stranded, meaning you’ve got an interconnectivity challenge via pipeline from the gas sources to the market.

So one of the things you need is infrastructure. The PIA section 52, provides the downstream gas infrastructure fund. So first of all, we’ve identified that there’s an infrastructure deficit.

“One of those is funding that infrastructure has in place. We need to move gas from the source to the market. So we’ve identified the challenges in their stranded, some.

So with that to the market, innovative ways such as virtual pipelines, mini LNGs, and CNG. What the president has put in place, trying to ensure that we develop this industry. So we’ve all realized that. So that’s being done.

A good example is, and also ministries that are being cleaned. So the major projects are going to have to be completed. “It’s a delight to report that AKK has crossed the River Niger.

So that will provide a major outreach to the north. Then what I told you about CNGs and mini LNGs can come up as what I would call associated development for those areas. So that will reach out. Power plants will come up on sources, on gas-based industries.

Supporting gas as feedstock will come up. “Minister has done groundbreaking for about five mini LNG projects around their Jakarta area. So those are ways to utilize the gas. You said the potential. So yes, indeed.

That potential is there. So the volumes are there, but we need to move that volume to the users. That’s the best way to optimize.”

Nsa further said that one of the government’s priorities or the primary responsibility of the government is to promote commerce. He stated that one of the major things is the socioeconomics that gas will do to the people.

He noted that some gas pipelines currently being executed will have great positive impacts in all parts of the country Nsa said: “Reach the people wherever they are.

The Ajao – kuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project has crossed the River Niger, so if you take Nigeria, let’s from an imaginary point of view, split Nigeria into groups, for the northern part of the country, the northeast part of the country, we have AKK that will get all the way to Kaduna.

So that’s a major artery that goes, that’s similar to Escravos-Lagos pipeline. And you see what Escravos-Lagos pipeline is not, everything draws from there, Omotosho, the Papalanto along Olorunsogo, so you can have that connectivity into that major artery.

So AKK provides that major artery up there. The ObiafuObrikom-Oben (OB3) Gas Pipeline provides the connectivity between the east demand centers, and on the west end. “

Everybody keeps talking about the gas reserves, so I need connectivity to the market. If it doesn’t reach the people, you’re breathing in time knots. So for it to reach the people, you need to take it to them.

One of the best sources to move it across is your major pipelines. The alternative is virtual pipelines, the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), your mini Liquified Natural Gas (LNG). One of the ways is the innovation that comes into moving LNG.”

He said: “We were building Escargots Bastille, it brought back the warri ports, it activated so many things. If you imagine, say, 5,000 people working, cutting steel, I want to put an energy plant and so on, from the ‘mama put’ to those selling, imagine when those people close in the afternoon; from the aviation sector during crew change to feeding the people, cows, meat and so on. So it just trickles down.

“That is what they’re supposed to do. Gas-based indus – tries, gas to power, and where there’s no connectivity pipeline-wise, CNG, in spite of its limitation, then LNG. So that’s what you need to do. So take a look at Nigeria wholly.

That’s only from an infrastructure perspective. So gas, we need to drive that narrative as a government. And that’s what we’re doing.” “You see what the president is doing with major policy directions that have activated investments into the sector.

That’s what, as a government, we need to do, and we need to touch lives. Just painting an imaginary picture, we have each local government, 774 local governments, and we have a way to reach out, either in miniLNG or CNG, it will touch the country.