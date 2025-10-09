Infrastructure Deficit: Adebayo Criticized Sales Of Public Assets 

The Presidential Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has cast aspersions on the sales of public assets, saying it is a major factor in Nigeria’s infrastructural deficit.

Adebayo, who spoke with newsmen on Wednesday, noted that successive governments since 1999 have been selling state-owned assets under the guise of privatisation.

The SDP chieftain berated such a policy as “A fundamental error,” that rather than selling public assets, the state should open the sectors for innovation and competition by liberalising them.

“The government should have privatised the industry or the sector, not the enterprises. Privatisation of government enterprises is wrong. What you need is to open the sector; that’s all,” he noted.

He particularly chided the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo (199-2007) for selling essential national assets, which include: National Electric Power Authority (NEPA), Nigeria Telecommunications Limited (NITEL), National Insurance Corporation of Nigeria (NICON), and Nigerian Hotels Limited.

READ ALSO

He expressed that such a policy culminated in the collapse of government training institutions and loss of job opportunities for young Nigerians, while exacerbating the infrastructure deficit in Nigeria.

“In those days, if you finished school, you could join NEPA, and they would train you. Many great engineers today are products of NEPA. But we destroyed the public works departments. Now, even for small projects like 10km roads, states hire foreign contractors.

“I have more equipment in my compound than the entire Ministry of Works in Akure, Ondo State. So, what have we really gained from privatisation?” he questioned.

Adebayo further expressed that the privatisation of NITEL did not essentially solve Nigeria’s challenges in telecommunication, stating that private telecom companies still rely on NITEL infrastructure to operate maximally.

“We still have telecom problems because most of the carriers rely on NITEL’s exchanges and infrastructure. The private sector won’t invest in the national broadband backbone because it’s not profitable for them,” he noted.

He also expressed reservations about the privatisation of the power sector, noting that many electricity consumers now fund infrastructure that should have been provided by the government.

“People are now generating their own power, yet many of these so-called investors depend on consumers to buy transformers and fix lines,” he added.

Adebayo stated that the SDP would have reversed the negative effects of privatisation by rebuilding public institutions and training a new generation of skilled Nigerians to manage strategic industries.

“Our idea is to reconstitute and raise new Nigerians who will man these enterprises and grow industries out of them,” he stated.