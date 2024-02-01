Infrastructure Decay Persists as FG Grosses N39.1TRN From Tax

Amid monumental infrastructure decay across the country, indication has emerged that the Federal Government grossed a total of N139.1 trillion from taxes in the last five years. Findings by New Telegraph revealed that sustained overhauling of tax administration by the Federal Inland Revenue Service FIRS (FIRS) bolstered the Service’ tax revenue profile to N39.170 trillion from 2019 to 2023. According to the break- down, in the 2019 fiscal year, FIRS realised N5.2 trillion tax revenue, N4.9 trillion in 2020, N6.4 trillion in 2021, N10.1 trillion in 2022, while it netted N12.3 trillion in 2023.

The Service was given a revenue target of N19. 4 trillion for the 2024 fiscal year. In 2023, FIRS revenue target was N11.5 trillion while actual collection was N12.3 trillion, indicating over N800 billion surplus. The Service surpassed its 2023 tax revenue target in the oil revenue and non-oil revenue tax components. It realized N3.17 trillion in oil revenue representing 25.6 percent of the total, and non-oil tax revenue of N9.2 trillion representing 74.4 percent of the total.

Tax categories like education tax, Petroleum profit tax, Company Income Tax, Value Added Tax (VAT), Stamp Duties, and police trust fund amongst others collections netted N12.3 collection of last year. Last week, FIRS organised a strategic retreat for the top management. At the session, the Service senior officials brainstormed in mapping out strategies for realizing and surpassing the 2024 tax revenue target of N19.4 trillion. In a slide presentation by Mrs. Amina Ado, Coordinating Director, Special Tax Operations Group, it dwelt on 2023 revenue achievements and pathways to achieve the target for 2024.

Ado noted in her slide presentation of significant increase in the non-oil taxes in 2023 compared to 2022 due to the impact of administrative reforms which she linked to increases in use of Withholding tax, use of data, expansion in tax next to both local and international and Policy reforms. The Service introduced a new tax structure billed to commence this February. FIRS Chairman Dr. Zach Adedeji said the new tax structure is a one stop shop for efficient tax administration.

“The forthcoming structure set to kick off from February 2024, embodies our dedication to modernize and digitize the tax administration landscape in Nigeria. In our pursuit for a more efficient and contemporary tax administration methodology, we are embracing an integrated tax approach, leveraging technology at every step. This approach positions FIRS at the forefront of innovation, ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of our taxpayers in a rapidly changing world.

“The structure advocates for a comprehensive approach to taxpayer services, consolidating our core functions and support under one umbrella. By tailoring our services to specific taxpayer segments, we aim to simplify the taxpayer experience. No more complexities, no more overlaps—just a seamless and user-friendly interaction for every taxpayer.”