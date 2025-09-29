Infrastructure: Analysts Seek Reforms To Boost Nigeria’s GDP

Nigeria will achieve and sustain a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of above five per cent, in the near term, if it is able to effectively implement reforms targeted at infrastructure, energy, and foreign exchange stability, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have said.

The analysts stated this while commenting on latest figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which show that the country’s economy accelerated strongly in the second quarter of 2025, as real (GDP) expanded by 4.23 per cent year-on-year , compared with the 3.13 percent 3.48 per cent growth rates recorded in Q1’25 and Q2’24 respectively.

They noted that the strong GDP growth recorded in Q2’25, which followed the rebasing of the national accounts using 2019 as the new base year, represents the strongest quarterly growth since Q2 2021, thus ending a run of 15 quarters that did not see the four per cent growth threshold getting breached.

According to the analysts, “the stronger-than-expected performance was underpinned by broad-based expansion across both oil and non-oil segments, with the oil sector emerging as a key driver. Oil GDP surged by 20.5 per cent year-on year, supported by higher crude output, while the non-oil economy advanced by 3.6 per cent — buoyed by growth in agriculture, ICT, financial services, trade, construction, and electricity.”

They further stated: “For Cowry Research, we think that the 4.23 per cent growth print sends a strong signal of resilience in Nigeria’s economic trajectory, with momentum anchored not only on the rebound in the oil sector but also on sustained strength across key non-oil activities.

We believe this performance, driven by higher crude output alongside steady gains in agriculture, ICT, and financial services, sets a cautiously optimistic tone for the remainder of 2025. “The oil sector’s recovery has provided much-needed fiscal space and external buffers, while the non-oil economy continues to demonstrate adaptability despite structural headwinds. “That said, lingering challenges remain.

The slowdown in trade and construction from the prior quarter reflects underlying fragility in domestic demand, as households and firms continue to grapple with elevated inflation and restrictive borrowing costs.

In addition, persistent volatility in global oil markets and exchange rate pressures pose downside risks that could undermine the growth momentum in the second half of the year.” Still, regarding their outlook for GDP growth, the analysts said: “Looking ahead, we maintain that reforms targeted at infrastructure, energy, and foreign exchange stability will be critical in consolidating these gains.

If effectively implemented, such reforms could position Nigeria to sustain GDP growth above 5% threshold in the near term and setting the stage for a more inclusive economic expansion.”

New Telegraph reports that the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, announced on August 15 that the Federal Government has set a target of 7% annual GDP growth, anchored on private investment, infrastructure development, energy security, and increased food production.

He disclosed that the administration had designed a strategy to achieve economic stability and sustainable growth, with emphasis on private sector-led investment, job creation, and improved public services.