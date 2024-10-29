Infrastructure: Abuja Will Look Totally Different By 2027 — Wike

Share

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has asserted that Abuja will have an entirely different look by the time President Bola Tinubu finishes his tenure in 2027.

While reiterating his commitment to addressing the significant infrastructure deficits in the nation’s capital, Wike stressed that by the end of the incumbent government’s term in office, the FCT’s infrastructure would have undergone a substantial transformation.

Wike spoke during the inauguration of the upgrading project for the War College/Army Checkpoint and related roads in Ushafa, Bwari Area Council, on Monday.

He guaranteed that all Area Councils within the territory would benefit from improved infrastructure as part of the current administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said, “As far as infrastructure is concerned, by the time this administration finishes in 2027, Abuja will be a different thing altogether.

“I can assure you that every Area Council will be treated very well. You don’t need to worry yourself. The Renewed Hope Agenda is real. You can see that a promise made, is a promise fulfilled.”

Earlier, the FCT Minister encouraged citizens to hold the government accountable for the utilization of their taxes, adding that “When you pay your tax, you have the right to ask questions. What do you do with my money? Nobody will prosecute you for doing that.”

