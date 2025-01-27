Infrastructural Devt: Makinde Gives Ladigbolu Grammar School Old Students, 70% Pass Mark

Share

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has commended the old students of Ladigbolu Grammar School, Oyo, for having executed about N1bn worth of infrastructural projects in the school to complement the government’s efforts, giving them a 70% pass mark.

The governor, who gave the commendation on Saturday at the school field, rated the old students association headed by its President-General, Worldwide, Pastor Mrs. Olufunmilayo Ojoawo, as having excelled in construction, renovation and restructuring of many buildings, classrooms, fences, toilets, laboratories, offices in the school.

Represented by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Salihu Adelabu, the governor gave the commendation after the commissioning of several completed projects marking the grand finale of the 60th Anniversary of the school, founded by Late Chief Moses Ogunmola.

Elated by the level of developments that have taken place through the old students’ contributions, Prof. Adelabu said he plans to make Ladigbolu Grammar School one of the ten model schools in Oyo state that can compete with repository schools, nationally and globally.

He said: “We need just ten secondary schools that we can use as a model for other secondary schools in Oyo state. Presently, I have approximately 700 secondary schools in Oyo state.

‘I go to Europe, I go to Canada; I go to Asia and so I should be able to tell people there that there is nothing that they have in their schools that we don’t have in my State.

“This is my vision, and it is not driven merely by money, but by people. That is why I bank on old students. I, therefore, appreciate your transition method in Ladigbolu Grammar School. I have got a record of 73 projects already executed by you people from 1973 to 2024 Sets. This is marvellous.

“The reward for hard work is more work. And like Oliver Twist, I say that the Oyo state government wants more from you. You have excelled; you have scored more than 70 per cent. But we need more from you. Mr Segun Oke of Abuja; the retired AIG Deji Ogundele (who are among the old students); Baba Bishop Ayo Ladigbolu, I am using this forum to task you on having a mini stadium in this school like they have done at Ikolaba Grammar School, Ibadan. Educationally, we are now migrating from conventional to ICT. Our WAEC, NECO, and JAMB are now ICT Computer-based. I want you also to assist the government in equipping our laboratories with both online and offline equipment.

“I know that some people are encroaching on the school’s land. Please, I want you to bring back Agriculture. I have seen some land down there. You can bring in Fishing, Poultry or whatever form. I want you to compete with those who are in the repository of secondary schools in Oyo state and beyond.

“We believe that government cannot do everything in terms of infrastructure, and work has started, the result of what we are seeing here now. I didn’t know I was coming to see Wonders here today. Everything on the ground here must however be properly maintained, and my Principals and the PSIGs will be held responsible for this.

“I have quantified what is on the ground presently and I can see that it is over a billion naira, just as several other projects are still ongoing. We cannot manage the schools without co-opting your old students.

“You are like our Aborigine Landlords and we reckon with you. Though you people are in your various places, your school remains on your minds. Whatever government is giving to this school, old students can give times ten of it if you really want to do so, and I believe you will not relent”, the Commissioner said.

Also in attendance were the former Principals and teachers of the school including Pa Olawoyin, Mr Olasope; Vice Chancellor of the Atiba University Prof. S. O. Okeniyi; Hon. Akeem Adeyemi (House of Representatives member, Oyo Federal Constituency), as well as, the Principals of the Ladigbolu Schools 1 & 2, Mr Tirimisiyu Ahmed and Mrs Bosede Olufemi respectively.

