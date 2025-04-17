InfraCredit Secures N27bn In Strategic Capital Raise, Mulls NGX Listing

Share

In a bold stride toward strengthening Nigeria’s infrastructure finance ecosystem, Infrastructure Credit Guarantee Company (InfraCredit) has raised N27 billion ($17.7 million) in new equity, reinforcing its trajectory toward a full public market presence with plans to list on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

The capital injection, part of a broader ₦64 billion ($41 million) listing on the NASD OTC Exchange Plc, was bolstered by a significant $6 million investment from the United Kingdom via its MOBILIST initiative—an effort to mobilize institutional capital for sustainable development in emerging markets.

This development follows closely on the heels of InfraCredit’s recent debut on the NASD OTC Exchange, where it listed 15.25 billion shares at N2.43 each, valuing the company at N37 billion.

That milestone alone pushed the NASD’s total market capitalization to N1.95 trillion and underscored InfraCredit’s role as a catalyst in Nigeria’s capital markets.

The UK’s support, channeled through the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and its involvement in the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG), reflects the enduring partnership between both nations in advancing market-based solutions to infrastructure challenges.

British Deputy High Commissioner Jonny Baxter hailed the transaction as a landmark achievement, noting: “InfraCredit’s success highlights the power and impact of long-term partnerships.

This transaction illustrates the potential of public markets to mobilize domestic capital at scale.” InfraCredit CEO, Chinua Azu – bike, described the raise and listing as “a pivotal chapter” in the company’s mission to accelerate infrastructure delivery through local capital market integration.

“Our transition to a listed public company reflects our ambition to build a deeper, more inclusive capital market for domestic resources,” Azubike said.

Established to enhance the bankability of infrastructure debt instruments through Naira-denominated guarantees, InfraCredit has to date enabled a pipeline of over ₦750 billion ($500 million) in infrastructure projects, significantly derisking them for pension funds, insurers, and other long-term institutional investors.

As Nigeria grapples with an estimated $2.3 trillion infra – structure funding gap projected through 2043, InfraCredit’s model—anchored in public-private collaboration and capital market innovation—positions it as a linchpin in the nation’s infrastructure development strategy.

With its NGX listing on the horizon, InfraCredit is set to further unlock domestic capital flows, expand its guarantee capacity, and attract deeper pools of patient capital essential for Nigeria’s economic transformation.

