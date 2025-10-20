InfraCredit Hires Director

InfraCredit has appointed Boo Hock Khoo as independent non-executive director. He is the co-founder and chairman of the Development Guarantee Group (DGG), an institution that brings together global expertise to design and operate guarantee solutions that mobilise private capital for sustainable development.

Khoo is a recognised leader in development finance with nearly three decades of experience establishing and managing credit guarantee institutions that have strengthened local capital markets and expanded access to infrastructure finance across Asia and other emerging economies.

A statement by the company noted that he has helped to establish the Green Guarantee Company (GGC), the world’s first solely climate-focused financial guarantor. Also, he served as chairman of InfraZamin Pakistan, a credit enhancement facility supported by the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) and Karan- daaz to promote local financing for infrastructure.

Previously, he served as deputy chief executive officer of Danajamin Nasional Berhad, Malaysia’s first financial guarantee insurer, and as vice president of operations at the Credit Guarantee and Investment Facility (CGIF), a $700 million ASEAN+3 trust fund managed by the Asian Development Bank. In these roles, he contributed to strengthening local-currency bond markets and expanding private investment in infrastructure.