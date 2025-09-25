Information Officers Honour Gov Yusuf As Best Grassroots Governor

The Association of Local Government Information Officers in Nigeria has honoured Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, with an award of excellence as the Best Supportive Governor in Grassroots Information Development and Effective Governance.

The award was presented on September 24, 2025, during the association’s annual national conference in Abuja, which drew information officers from across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Speaking at the event, the National President of the Association, Comrade Jibril Aliyu Bisallah, said Governor Yusuf’s choice was informed by the reformative and transformative initiatives of his administration in strengthening grassroots information management in Kano State.

According to him, the NNPP-led government has recorded unprecedented achievements through capacity building programmes, enrolment of information officers into professional bodies, provision of working tools, and the creation of a conducive environment for effective service delivery.

He added that beyond information management reforms, the administration has also improved lives in the state through massive infrastructure development and other laudable initiatives.

“Anyone familiar with Kano can attest to the ongoing developmental projects such as road construction, school and hospital renovations, bridges, and other critical infrastructure. These, combined with manpower development, enhanced welfare packages, and a more conducive atmosphere for the state’s workforce, set the government apart from its peers,” Bisallah said.

Receiving the award on behalf of the governor, Kano State Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Comrade Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, expressed gratitude, describing the recognition as a sentiment-free, merit-based honour.