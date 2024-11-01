Information Minister To Media, We Are Partners In Nation-Building

Share

The Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, yesterday said the government and the media are not necessarily opponents, but partners in nation building.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the management of The Guardian to his office, the minister said the task of nation-building is hinged on a collective responsibility.

He said: “I do not believe that the government and the Fourth Estate are opponents, but, rather, partners in the arduous task of nation building, a task that occasionally comes with divergent perspectives and approaches.”

According to Idris, the media as society’s watchdog is expected to be more vigilant in protecting the nation’s democracy, peace and unity, without which the country may experience serious diminishing returns in the community of nations.

He identified The Guardian as a leading media powerhouse whose history is synonymous with Nigeria’s struggle for representative democracy and the fight against military rule, pointing out that, as such, it should continue to be a prodemocracy spearhead and not yield any grounds to any destabilising notions.

Idris said it was important that the media grasp the noble intentions of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, which is steeped in visionary reforms that will turn around Nigeria’s socio-economic fortunes.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of The Guardian, Mr Toke Ibru, said their organisation, widely acclaimed as the flagship of the Nigerian press, is still a torchbearer in the consolidation process of the nation’s democracy and will continue to promote the ideals of unity, peace, and national security.

The Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Mrs Comfort Ajiboye, attended the meeting. Other management staff on the entourage of Mr. Ibru included Mr Martins Oloja, Editorial Board member, Dr Oluwafemi Adekoya, Editor, and Chuks Nwanne, General Manager, Abuja-Northern Operations.

