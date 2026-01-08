Information Minister Fully Focused On Tinubu’s Mandate –Aide

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, is fully focused on the responsibilities and mandate given him by President Bola Tinubu and not the elections in Niger.

The Special Assistant on Media to the Minister, Malam Rabiu Ibrahim, said this in a statement in Abuja yesterday.

Ibrahim said the minister had disclaimed a write-up written by an aide, Sa’idu Enagi, entitled, ‘Malagi 2027,’ in which permutations for the 2027 gubernatorial elections were discussed in Niger.

He said: “The writeup and all its contexts are hereby vehemently disclaimed. “The minister is fully focused on his responsibility superintending the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation given to him by President Bola Tinubu and has no room for political distractions.

“Please disregard the write-up as the Honourable Minister neither directed nor approved the said publication. “The minister has directed an immediate investigation, and the aide has been issued a letter of suspension with immediate effect.”