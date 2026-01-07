Information Minister Disowns ‘Malagi 2027’ Write-Up, Suspends Aide

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has disclaimed a political write-up titled “Malagi 2027”, which discussed permutations for the 2027 Niger State governorship election.

In a disclaimer issued on Wednesday by his Special Assistant on Media, Rabiu Ibrahim, the Minister stated that the write-up, authored by an aide, Sa’idu Enagi, was published without his knowledge, approval or authorisation.

The statement stressed that the Honourable Minister is fully focused on his duties at the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation and has no interest in political distractions or speculative discussions ahead of the 2027 elections.

“The write-up and all its contexts are hereby vehemently disclaimed. The Honourable Minister neither directed nor approved the publication,” the statement said, urging members of the public to disregard the article in its entirety.

According to the statement, the Minister has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident, while the aide responsible for the publication has been issued a letter of suspension with immediate effect.

The Minister also reaffirmed his cordial and mutually beneficial relationship with the Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umaru Bago, noting that any speculation about the 2027 governorship election is inimical to the shared objective of advancing the development and unity of Niger State.