Information Dissemination: Leverage On Use of Technology, Fg Tells Managers

The Federal Government has called on information managers to leverage on the use of technology to enhance the speed, accuracy, and reach of information dissemination. Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, at the 48th National Council of Information and National Orientation, held in Kaduna on Friday, also stated that gendering public debate for policy refinement and alignment with public aspirations is a necessary component of promoting public participation in the decision-making process.

The minister, in a statement by his Special Assistant (Media), Rabiu Ibrahim, told information managers that ensuring that every ethnic group, language, and religion in Nigeria is heard and included in the governance process, requires deliberate efforts. According to him, “the essence of governance lies in its ability to connect, communicate, and inspire collective action; hence information management is not merely a tool of administration but the lifeblood of democracy and development.”

He appraised the importance of the ministries of information at both the national and state levels, adding that they serve as the bridge between government policies and the citizens they are designed to benefit, “thereby fostering transparency, accountability, and trust, which are essential pillars of any thriving democracy.

