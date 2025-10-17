Information Commissioners Pledge Support For FG’s Reorientation Campaign

Information commissioners from the All Progressives Congress (APC) controlled states have pledged their commitment to the National Value Reorientation campaign to be launched by President Bola Tinubu. The campaign is aimed at changing the attitudes and inculcating good values among citizens.

The commissioners, in a communiqué at the end of their meeting in Maiduguri, promised to work with the Federal Government in domesticating the proposed National Value Reorientation Charter and driving its implementation at the grassroots level in APC-governed states.

Reading the communiqué, the Borno State Commissioner for Information and Internal Security Usman Tar said the meeting of Commissioners for Information from APC-governed states was convened to assess progress, enhance strategic coordination, and ensure that all communication efforts deliver measurable impact across the federation.

The communiqué said: “The commissioners affirmed that the APC governors are making the right policy choices and taking decisive actions that are improving governance and enhancing the wellbeing of citizens across their states.

“The meeting further acknowledged the tireless efforts of the Progressive Governors in driving development through strategic investments and forward-looking policies.

“These initiatives are already producing visible results and reshaping national narratives, as reflected in the growing economic stability and progress being recorded. “As commissioners for Information, we reaffirm our unwavering support to the Progressive Governors and commit to amplifying their achievements and impact across all APC states.”