Informal Economy Driving Nigeria’s Potential –Moniepoint Report

The latest Informal Economy Report 2024 by Moniepoint, in partnership with SMEDAN and the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment, highlights the immense scale and impact of Nigeria’s informal economy, underscoring its critical role in the nation’s socio-economic fabric and offering a roadmap to unlock its vast potential.

The report reveals that Nigeria hosts approximately 40 million Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), with nearly 90 per cent operating in the informal sector.

This segment, often overlooked and misunderstood, contributes over 37 per cent of Nigeria’s GDP and provides vital employment, particularly for the youth and women. Youth and women fueling informal business growth.

Moniepoint’s data shows that informal business owners are predominantly young, with 58 per cent under the age of 34, and women owning 37.1 per cent of these businesses.

This youthfulness creates opportunities for innovation and economic transformation, while gender representation signals the sector’s role in empowering women economically.

On the retail and trade dominate informal sectors, the Moniepoint report stated that retail and general trade accounted for 24 per cent of all informal businesses, followed closely by food and drinks, fashion and beauty, and agriculture — which together represent nearly 60 per cent of the informal economy.

According to the report, “despite high transaction volumes, most informal businesses face challenges maintaining longevity, with eight out of ten being under five years old.”

Also, the report stated that informal businesses face financial and regulatory hurdles. The report underscores that access to credit remains limited; 70 per cent of informal businesses borrow money mostly from family and friends, while only 12 per cent access traditional banks.

“This restricts entrepreneurs from scaling their enterprises and formalizing their operations. “A significant number prefer cash transactions due to ease and trust issues but are increasingly adopting digital payment methods following the Central Bank’s cashless policy push,” the report said.

Indeed, taxation in the informal sector is mainly through market levies paid to local councils, with 89 per cent of businesses acknowledging some form of tax payment, contradicting perceptions that informal businesses do not contribute to public revenues.

Moniepoint’s role in formalization and financial inclusion. Moniepoint has emerged as a pivotal player in bridging informal businesses to the formal financial ecosystem.

By simplifying banking access, streamlining business registration with agencies like Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), and offering tailored credit products, Moniepoint has onboarded over two million informal businesses.

Their credit solutions have enabled 30 per cent of informal businesses to access financing for the first time. On government and agency collaboration for growth, the report emphasizes that government initiatives under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration are aimed at empowering MSMEs, including accessible loans, regulatory reforms, and skill development programs.

SMEDAN’s efforts to formalize informal businesses through training, business clinics, and incentives are highlighted as critical in supporting this large segment of the economy.