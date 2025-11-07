Influential Speakers To Host BSMH 6.0 Award Ceremony

Lagos is set to come alive once again as the 6th edition of the Bodex Social Media Hangout (BSMH 6.0) — a pioneering digital media and thought-leadership event — takes centre stage from Friday, November 21st to Sunday, November 23rd, 2025.

The programme with the theme, “Social Media & A.I Influence: Transforming Yourself, Services & the Society,” reflects the growing intersection between innovation, influence, and integrity in today’s connected world.

The event, according to the convener, Bodex Hungbo, would span three days across the University of Lagos, Akoka, and the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja.

She revealed that the Hangout will host policymakers, academics, creatives, legal experts, and digital strategists who are shaping Africa’s communication and innovation landscape.

Speaking about the event, she said, “The day one will involve the Learning Experience with conversations around ethics, education and youth empowerment in the artificial intelligence era and held at the Distance Learning Institute, University of Lagos, Akoka by 9:00 AM.

Speakers at the event would include Prof. Oloruntola Sunday, Dean, Faculty of Communication & Media Studies, UNILAG – “The New Media Mindset: Training Ethical Communicators in the AI Age & Impact of New Media on Traditional Media,” Lady Lola Adey, A. I Consultant – “How to Use A.I Tools to Build Personal Brands and Drive Creative Confidence,” Bosun Osifowora, Legal Practitioner – “Ethics of Expression & Digital Responsibility: The Law in a Tech-Driven Society,” Dr Akin Olaniyan, Convener, Centre for Social Media Research – “Social Media & Society: Mapping Digital Influence Across Generations,” and others exploring the future of digital literacy.

“The day also features a youth panel session moderated by Bodex Hungbo, Convener of BSMH, and Lanre Basamta, themed “The Future is Now – Youth, Tech & Purpose. Panellists include Thelma Lawson, Roseanne Chikwendu, and other rising changemakers redefining the next digital generation.”

The second day of the event, with the theme, “The Influence Experience will be held at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja by 10:00 AM, and the focus will be on the professional, legal, and creative ecosystems powered by A.I and the social media. Keynote speakers include Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, Honourable Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Lagos State – “Leveraging Data for Public Engagement & Crisis Management,” Mr. Kayode Akintemi, MD/CEO, News Central TV – “Redefining Journalism with A.I: Opportunities & Ethical Dilemmas,” Dr. Kelechi Okoro (The Healthertainer), Founder, Plan Am Well – “A.I in Healthcare: Humanising Medicine Through Data and Empathy,” Dr. Seye Kehinde, Media Entrepreneur – “A.I Journalism and the Evolution of Storytelling,” Mr. Bamidele Olamilekan A., Principal Partner, Lekan Bamidele & Co – “Copyright, Content Ownership & the Legal Future of A.I Creativity.”

The day will also feature two engaging panel sessions moderated by Dr Barr. Uzoamaka Orakwue and Osayuwamen Saleh, with speakers including Lady Bimbo Akintola, Chinonso Ukah (Nons Miraj), Mr. Temitope Ajayi, Sola Fajobi, Ayodeji Olufolahan, Omolabake Fatayo, Obembe Oluwatosin Femi, and others, dissecting “The Influence Economy – A.I, Branding, and Human Connection.”

The grand finale of the event would feature an Awards ceremony and the prestigious Bodex Media Awards, celebrating the individuals and brands who have leveraged social media, innovation, and influence for social good, held at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja.

This special day will feature the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as Keynote Speaker and Honouree, receiving the

“Most Friendly Digital Media Governor of the Year Award.”

Other distinguished awardees include: Dr. Seye Kehinde – Lifetime Media Excellence Award of the Year, Denrele Edun – Icon of Influence Award,

Kolade Mayowa Bolade – Most Innovative Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year, Ademusoro Emmanuel (Mr Escom1) – Breakthrough Skit Maker of the Year, Erem Emeka Nehemiah – Animation Brand of the Year, Adeyemo Biliqis Omolade – Strategic Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year, Obembe Oluwatosin Femi – Creative Leadership and Innovation of the Year, and others whose contributions continue to shape the digital landscape with creativity, purpose, and excellence.

According to the Convener, “The Awards segment not only honours outstanding achievements but also reinforces the core vision of the Bodex brand — celebrating ethical influence, creativity, and leadership across generations.

From academic insights to creative empowerment, from governance dialogue to recognition of excellence — Bodex Social Media Hangout 6.0 is once again setting the standard for how social media and technology can transform lives, industries, and societies.

“While access is free, registration is mandatory as all participants are expected to register.