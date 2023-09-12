Influential People Behind Illegal Mining In Nigeria – Kwara Senator

The Senator representing Kwara North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Alhaji Sadiq Suleiman Umar, has disclosed that some powerful individuals are involved in illegal mining activities, thus fueling insecurity in the country.

Umar identified the problems associated with illegal mining as hydra-headed, pointing out that the security challenges around it were due to the humongous proceeds realised from the illicit business.

The Senator, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Trade and Investment, spoke at the 39th Media Parliament of the Kwara State Council Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) held at the Press Centre, Offa Road, GRA, Ilorin.

The legislator also attributed the rising insecurity in his Senatorial District to illegal mining, saying the inability of successive administrations to focus on the sector for the benefit of the nation conferred an undue advantage on the questionable characters to operate illegally.

He, however, expressed confidence in the ability of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration to invest and utilise the resources which abound in the solid mineral sector.

Umar told the gathering that he was in constant touch with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State to tackle the emerging security challenge in Kwara North.

He admitted that his senatorial district is endowed with a large mineral deposit but regretted that it has not been utilised to the advantage of the people in whose area the resources are domiciled.

“Insecurity is a big national problem but in Kwara, we are relatively lucky. It is not as severe as in most of the places affected. But addressing the illegal mining, I’m concerned. I have discussed it with the Governor himself.

“That problem is hydra-headed; powerful people are involved. And it is not new. Anything that brings money anywhere in the world is troubled. They include cocaine, marijuana, and heroin.

“Anywhere people get money, they will fight and do anything. The problem is brewing in our area. And the issue of insecurity in our area is about mining; it is bringing all of those problems. Yes, mining is supposed to be on the exclusive list. But we have not been serious in Nigeria about mining.

“And we all know by now that the amount of solid mineral resources, especially in our great country, is enough to solve our economic problems. We have so much. Luckily, Kwara is one of the gifted States with the resources.

“The government has not been serious. But I can give you some good news. The good news is that the new federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu understands this; it means business, and it is serious about it and solid mineral is going to be given serious attention”, the Kwara North Senator said.

Umar noted that his senatorial district is deficient in the area of infrastructure, saying that it would persist except deliberate sacrifice is made to attack it.

He recalled that he sponsored over 25 bills in the Ninth Assembly and a number of motions, adding that he facilitated many infrastructural projects to the zone to bridge the existing gap.

The Senator maintained that he also undertook projects such as water, electricity and roads among others in various communities of the senatorial district and applauded Governor AbdulRazaq for changing the story of the area for good in the last four years.