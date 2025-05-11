Influential Men’s Soiree At Emmy Colins Showroom Collection

Share

On the last Saturday in April, the London/Lagos based fashion brand, Emmy Collins, opened the doors of its uniquely and beautifully decorated showroom in the heart of Ikoyi,Lagos, to showcase its showroom collections to invited guests.

Despite the fact that the date coincided with the Headies award, an impressive number of guests turned up, thereby proving the loyalty of its clients to the brand.

As expected, the brand treated guests to an array of beautifully designed and tailored garments that is at par with garments that are seen in the best stores across the globe.

According to the avant-garde designer and founder of the self named brand, most of the pieces in the showroom were manufactured locally, although the fabrics were sourced from the United Kingdom.

Emmy Collins, who is also the Creative Director of the brand, stated: “The physical location of the showroom or city of production makes zero difference to the quality of the garments. The garments will retain the same quality even if they were manufactured in the remotest village in Nigeria because we apply the same level of quality control to pieces manufactured either in London or anywhere in Nigeria”.

Very important guests such as Dr Allen Onyema of Air Peace; Mr Princewill Utchay (Prime Chinese MD); Mr Ifedi John-Okoye( Real Estate Mogul); Mr Slim (Scarlet Night Club); Mr Kunle Dina, Francis Mbadiwe, Bertha Amuga, Ugonna Omeruo and others were seen purchasing multiple items at the exhibition.

Emmy Collins hinted to the media that the brand is expected to launch a complete womenswear range in September with a runway show. He encouraged ladies to watch out for his page for updates.

