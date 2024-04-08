Influencers Guild Writes BBNaija Over Outstanding Debt To Phyna

The Practitioners of Content Creating, Skit-making and Influencers Guild (PCCSIGN), has written to the organisers of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), Multichoice Nigeria, over the outstanding debt owed to one of its members, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, better known as Phyna, who won Season 7 of the reality show.

In a statement issued via its Instagram page on Monday, PCCSIGN noted that Phyna was still owed part of the prices she won from the show two years ago.

The letter partly read; “We, the Practitioners of Content Creating, Skit-making, and Influencers Guild (PCCSIGN), write to you on behalf of Ijeoma Josephina Otabor known as “Phyna’, a valued member of our guild, regarding the outstanding debts owed by Quidax Global – 1BTC= $70, 052.00,

“Seven-Up Bottling Company (Pepsi)-1 year supply of Pepsi products, Travelbeta – A trip for 2 to Dubai, and Evans Industries (Unik Soap) – 1 year supply of soap product, which constitute part of the prizes she won as the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 7 (Level Up), held from July 23rd to October 2nd, 2022.”

The Guild urged Multichoice to facilitate the release of the prizes owed to Phyna by the aforementioned brands, noting that sponsors of the Big Brother Naija franchise must uphold their commitments to the winners of the show.

The statement reads, “Failure to fulfil promised prizes not only reflects poorly on the sponsors but also undermines the integrity of the show and raises doubts in the public opinion,”