An education influencer, Alex Onyia, on X, made a post comparing Peter Obi to the Late Lee Kuan Yew, Former Prime Minister of Singapore, saying leaders like him come once in a generation. This post elicited a strong response from Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Lee Kuan Yew was the founding Prime Minister of Singapore, who served from 1959 to 1990. He was known for transforming the Southeast Asian nation from a struggling former British colony into one of the world’s most prosperous and functional states.

Onanuga’s dismissive response was made in the comment section of Alex Onyia’s post, pulling in audience reactions.

He said, “I find posts like Onyia’s very amusing. He is possibly posting for some idiots to gobble everything he says. How can anyone in their right senses compare Peter Obi with the late Singaporean leader, Lee Kuan Yew, a name Onyia misspelt?”

He further highlighted the great feats of the late Singaporean Minister, in comparison to Peter Obi’s poor achievements as the Governor of Anambra state, and tagged Onyia’s assertion as an insult to Nigerians.

“Peter Obi was not an exemplary governor of Anambra. He didn’t show any vision of development. He did not build a classroom, as has been said irrefutably. Indeed, he left Awka, the capital, worse than he met it,” Onanuga claimed.

“If a man wants to be sharp and bright, he shows the traits in infancy.”

“Delete your egregious joke. You have insulted Nigerians,” he stated