Inflows Boost Nigeria’s Reserves To $46.7bn

Nigeria’s external reserves have risen to $46.7 billion as of November 14, 2025 the highest since 2018, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) confirmed on Tuesday.

The apex bank stated that the current reserves level is sufficient to provide about 10.3 months of import cover for goods and services, bolstering investor confidence in the country’s economy.

CBN Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, gave the update in Abuja while flagging off the 20th anniversary of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Department (MPD). Represented by the Deputy Governor, Economic Policy Directorate, Mr. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, Cardoso attributed the rising reserves to improved oil receipts, stronger balance of payments, and renewed foreign portfolio inflows.

He also linked investor confidence to recent upgrades of Nigeria’s sovereign outlook by the three leading international ratings agencies, including S&P Global Ratings, which revised Nigeria’s outlook from stable to positive.

Cardoso noted that Nigeria’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Grey List marked another milestone in restoring international confidence in the financial system, opening more opportunities for foreign investment and trade finance.

“The combination of these developments has strengthened the currency, boosted trade balances, and provided a firmer base for inclusive growth,” he said.

Cardoso emphasized the centrality of the MPD in supporting the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) and the Monetary Policy Technical Committee (MPTC) with research, analysis, and coordination to ensure coherence in policy decisions.

He also highlighted the Bank’s ongoing transition to a full inflation-targeting regime, describing it as “a strategic imperative for anchoring expectations, sustaining price stability, and promoting transparency.”

Director of the MPD, Dr. Victor Oboh, traced the department’s evolution over two decades from a team-based structure to a modern system with five specialized divisions.

He noted that the department has consistently produced experts who have contributed to national monetary policy, particularly during global crises, commodity price shocks, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Oboh explained that the CBN has gradually migrated toward inflation targeting, integrating lessons from domestic and global experiences.

“Today, we stand at an advanced stage of this phased migration, integrating elements of inflation targeting into our hybrid framework while laying the foundation for a credible, forward-looking regime that will restore price stability and further strengthen investor confidence,” Oboh said.

Speaking at the event, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Country Representative, Dr. Christian Ebeke, praised the CBN for its significant turnaround in policy implementation and the resulting trust in the institution.

He acknowledged ongoing challenges, including the need to better synchronize fiscal policies across federal and subnational levels, but expressed optimism about Nigeria’s future under the inflation-targeting framework.

“When the CBN Governor speaks, or the Deputy Governor speaks, there is trust. Today, it is maybe one of the top institutions in Nigeria where trust is really 100 percent. The future will rely on perfecting the transmission channels of monetary policy, including interest rate and signaling channels, to achieve full effectiveness under inflation targeting,” Ebeke said.